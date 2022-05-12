EBRD 2022: EBRD supports Ukraine’s power sector and food security

EBRD 2022: EBRD supports Ukraine’s power sector and food security
European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso at the signing ceremony in Marrakech on May 11.
By Clare Nuttall in Marrakech May 12, 2022

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Ukrainian authorities on May 11 and 12 signed new agreements to support Ukraine’s power sector and help ensure food security following Russia’s invasion. 

On May 11, the EBRD and the authorities in Kyiv agreed to repurpose part of an existing loan to electricity transmission company Ukrenergo to provide €50mn of emergency liquidity. 

The European Union’s European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD) is providing a first loss guarantee to partially mitigate the risk of non-repayment for the EBRD. 

“This EBRD support to the Ukrainian electricity company is vital to help maintaining everyday access to vital services for citizens. It is more important than ever to keep the real economy working,” said EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso at the signing ceremony on the second day of the EBRD annual meeting in Marrakech. 

“While Russia continues to wage its illegal war against Ukraine, it is more important than ever that we help keep Ukraine’s economy working as smoothly as possible. This is not easy under circumstances but we do what we can,” said European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis at the signing ceremony. 

“Ukraine’s long-suffering people are already suffering hard enough just to survive Russia’s relentless bombardments. Keeping the power supplies running is a basic necessity, so I’m happy to sign this agreement on behalf of the EU to provide guarantee coverage for the EBRD for the state electricity company Ukrenergy.” 

Dombrovskis added that the European Commission is working with the EBRD on additional support and plans to help address the liquidity needs of Ukraine’s railway and pharmaceutical sectors. 

“Both the European Union and EBRD continue to stand fully by Ukraine and its people, and to do whatever it takes to keep its economy functioning in this brutal war,” he said. 

The new agreement was signed after the EBRD agreed to lend €149mn to Ukrenergo in July 2019 to upgrade transmission infrastructure required to maintain system stability and back-up synchronisation with European electricity networks, and to help align Ukraine’s legal framework and operational practices with the EU Third Energy Package. 

However, the loan has not yet been disbursed, and following Russia’s invasion Ukrenergo asked for it to be repurposed to meet its urgent liquidity needs. The company has seen its revenues slump since the start of the war. 

According to Renaud-Basso, the company needs to enable the stable functioning of the Ukrainian electricity grid and the country’s nuclear generators, and ensure power continues to be delivered to both industries and households. 

On May 12 the EBRD announced it is boosting food security in Ukraine by issuing risk-sharing instruments to selected local banks and a leasing company to back more than half the credit risk of newly originated financing provided by them up to a total value of €53.25mn. The share of risk the EBRD takes on with ProCredit Bank, OTP Bank Ukraine and OTP Leasing comes to €30mn, the development bank said.

The EBRD is sharing 60% of risk on up to €8.75mn of loans to be made by OTP Bank Ukraine, and 50% of risk on €19.5mn for OTP Leasing, as well as sharing 60% of risk on up to €25mn of loans to be made by ProCredit. 

“Boosting food security during the war is a key element of the bank’s five-pronged support plan for Ukraine’s real economy,” the EBRD said on May 12. 

“The EBRD’s dedicated food security package envisages supporting €200mn of food security investment this year in Ukraine … Aside from direct war damage, agricultural production is hampered by lack of fuel, access to seeds, fertiliser and equipment. Limitations on ships in the Black Sea add longer-term logistical risks,” the bank’s statement said. 

 

News

Siemens to wind down Russian operations

Should Siemens indeed pull out of Russia for good, it is unclear whether alternatives to Siemens gas turbines will be provided by domestic players.

Russia’s Pussy Riot leader flees to Lithuania

Maria Alyokhina, who was banned from leaving Moscow, says she fled dressed as a meal delivery courier.

New Czech central bank governor to push for dovish monetary policy

Ales Michl, who will take charge from the July monetary council meeting, has been an outspoken opponent of interest rate hikes. This could mean the next council in June will take the opportunity to hike rates before he takes over,

EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking

The majority of the delegates at a closed session of the EBRD board of governors walked out of the hall when the EBRD’s Russian director Sergey Verkashanskiy insisted on speaking at the annual meeting in Marrakech on May 11.

EBRD 2022: Why Kosovo is one of the fastest growing economies in emerging Europe

Kosovo is set to achieve the third-fastest growth in emerging Europe after gas-rich Eurasian countries Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan this year. Minister of Finance Hekuran Murati explains why.

