eBay teams up with Posta Romana to get Romanian products to foreign online shoppers

eBay teams up with Posta Romana to get Romanian products to foreign online shoppers
New initiative to give further boost to soaring growth in Romanian e-commerce sector. / Posta Romana
By bne IntelliNews May 24, 2023

The US e-commerce group eBay is working with Romania’s postal services company Posta Romana to help local small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) that sign up for the e-export nation platform to export their products to more than 190 countries.

e-export nation is a platform that simplifies online export activity and aims to contribute to the development of SMEs in Romania and is the result of a partnership between the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization, Posta Romana and eBay, said a May 23 press release.

The platform will become operational from June 1. Those who order products through the same platform will receive a number of benefits, according to the press release.

Romanian businesses that enrol in the programme are supported to export their products to over 190 countries, through eBay, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world. Customers from different countries who choose to buy from Romanian merchants will receive their products at optimal costs and in the best delivery time, using the services of Posta Romana.

"Romanian online trade is one of the national industries that registers exponential growth from year to year. Between 2018 and 2022, statistics show an increase of more than 80% of this segment, currently reaching a nominal value of more than €6.3bn,” said Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization Sebastian Burduja at the launch of the programme. 

“We believe that the e-export nation program has a potential catalyst for continuing and even accelerating this growth rate. Also, by opening the market to cross-border e-commerce, we aim to support the growth of the performances of SMEs in Romania and the creation of new income streams for them.” 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OPINION: Romania's fast-growing foreign debt

Teachers’ strike threatens to blow up Romania’s fragile ruling coalition

FlowX.ai raises $35mn in Romania’s largest series A funding to date

Tech

FlowX.ai raises $35mn in Romania’s largest series A funding to date

Investment to fund FlowX.ai's global expansion and product development.

Mastercard doubles down on Uzbek market with opening of Tashkent office

International payments company believes Uzbekistan can be a hub for operations across Central Asia.

Founder sells Romanian online marketplace Elefant to its largest customer evoMag

Elefant.ro is one of the largest online retailers in Romania, with over 2mn customers, but made a substantial loss in 2022.

Darkweb marketplaces offering deepfake videos at up to $20,000 per minute conference hears

Kaspersky Lab probed offers in dark shadowy corners of the internet for AI-driven synthetic media services that could be used in fraud, extortion or other crimes.

DW fact-check finds Erdogan showed rally fake video seeming to link election rival to terrorist group

Analysis shows campaign spot “was manipulated by combining two separate videos with totally different backgrounds and content”.

FlowX.ai raises $35mn in Romania’s largest series A funding to date
1 day ago
Mastercard doubles down on Uzbek market with opening of Tashkent office
7 days ago
Founder sells Romanian online marketplace Elefant to its largest customer evoMag
12 days ago
Darkweb marketplaces offering deepfake videos at up to $20,000 per minute conference hears
14 days ago
DW fact-check finds Erdogan showed rally fake video seeming to link election rival to terrorist group
15 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    11 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    6 days ago
  4. Zimbabwe's $320mn deal to purchase 32 helicopters from Russia raises dust
    1 day ago
  5. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    9 months ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    11 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    14 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    15 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss