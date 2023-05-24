eBay teams up with Posta Romana to get Romanian products to foreign online shoppers

The US e-commerce group eBay is working with Romania’s postal services company Posta Romana to help local small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) that sign up for the e-export nation platform to export their products to more than 190 countries.

e-export nation is a platform that simplifies online export activity and aims to contribute to the development of SMEs in Romania and is the result of a partnership between the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization, Posta Romana and eBay, said a May 23 press release.

The platform will become operational from June 1. Those who order products through the same platform will receive a number of benefits, according to the press release.

Romanian businesses that enrol in the programme are supported to export their products to over 190 countries, through eBay, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world. Customers from different countries who choose to buy from Romanian merchants will receive their products at optimal costs and in the best delivery time, using the services of Posta Romana.

"Romanian online trade is one of the national industries that registers exponential growth from year to year. Between 2018 and 2022, statistics show an increase of more than 80% of this segment, currently reaching a nominal value of more than €6.3bn,” said Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization Sebastian Burduja at the launch of the programme.

“We believe that the e-export nation program has a potential catalyst for continuing and even accelerating this growth rate. Also, by opening the market to cross-border e-commerce, we aim to support the growth of the performances of SMEs in Romania and the creation of new income streams for them.”