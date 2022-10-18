East African Community (EAC) bloc setting up Diaspora Desk in bid to boost remittances, FDI and trade

East African Community (EAC) bloc setting up Diaspora Desk in bid to boost remittances, FDI and trade
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 18, 2022

The East African Community (EAC) is establishing a Diaspora Desk aimed at facilitating citizens of the seven-member bloc living abroad to invest and trade in the region.

EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki said the Secretariat is also developing a Diaspora Engagement Strategy, providing a framework for interacting with that community.

He revealed the plans while in the US earlier in October, at an annual trade and investment conference, organized by the East Africa Chamber of Commerce in Irving, Texas.

The EAC is an intergovernmental organisation composed of seven countries in the Great Lakes region of East Africa: the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Uganda.

The Texas meeting saw hundreds of EAC citizens living in the US, and investors focused on the region, converge to explore potential opportunities to expand trade and overcome obstacles to trade.

Mathuki's announcement comes after diaspora remittances have been on an upward trajectory in recent years. For instance, diaspora remittances last year in Kenya reached $3.718bn, in Uganda $599.3mn in Tanzania $569.5mn and Rwanda $246mn. 

Together, remittances equal 35% of EAC’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which stood at $8.2bn and helped the region withstand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war, he explained.

“The EAC recognizes the role of diaspora remittance, which continue to outpace Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs) to become the largest source of external financing,” Mathuki said.

Members of the EAC diaspora, meanwhile, noted that lack of trust in local financial institutions is among the main obstacles to investment. The EAC is confident the new Diaspora Desk could help address and resolve such concerns.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Presence of Wagner Group in Mali can ‘no longer be ignored,’ UK ambassador tells UN Security Council

Nearly 579mn Africans live in 'acute multidimensional poverty', new study says.

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission

News

Kazakhstan new home to 50 international firms that opted for Russia exit, 50 more could be on the way

Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and Uzbeks all looking to make the most out of relocations.

Ukraine believes Belarus’ increasing military activity is more than just posturing

Ukraine is increasingly fearing a renewed invasion from Belarusian territory, but while Minsk might hold back for a while longer, Russia is intensifying its aerial assaults against Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

Emerging Europe is growing faster than expected this year but will stagnate in 2023, says wiiw

For 2023 the wiiw has revised its forecasts down, and overall Emerging Europe growth will average just 0.3%, barely above the 0.2% predicted for the Eurozone.

Populist candidate leads in polls ahead of Slovenian presidential election

Anze Logar, backed by former populist premier Janez Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party, predicted to have a strong lead going into the likely run-off on November 13.

MMK noteholders appoint new trustee

Noteholders of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works’ $500,000,000 4.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2024 have voted to elect a new trustee and simplify the procedure for the cancellation of the notes.

Kazakhstan new home to 50 international firms that opted for Russia exit, 50 more could be on the way
13 hours ago
Ukraine believes Belarus’ increasing military activity is more than just posturing
16 hours ago
Emerging Europe is growing faster than expected this year but will stagnate in 2023, says wiiw
1 day ago
Populist candidate leads in polls ahead of Slovenian presidential election
1 day ago
MMK noteholders appoint new trustee
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    10 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    3 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    4 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    4 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    13 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    22 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    24 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss