e-commerce transactions in Serbia up 29% y/y in 2Q22

The number of online transactions to buy goods and services in Serbia in all currencies totalled over 9.8mn in the second quarter of 2022, which is nearly 29% more year on year, the central bank said on August 16.

The growth shows the increasing popularity of e-commerce in Serbia.

The number of purchases via internet sites in the local currency, the dinar, was 6.9mn or 26.1% more than in the second quarter of 2021.

The value of these transactions amounted to RSD18.4bn (€156.7mn) or 40% more than in the same period in 2021.

Transactions made in euros recorded a similar trend as in the previous quarter, while compared to a year ago, the growth in the number of transactions was 56.2% to over 1.6mn, and their value soared by 86.24% to €95.1mn.

Payments in US dollars recorded somewhat weaker growth dynamics. Compared to the same period last year dollar payments were 14.7% higher for the number of transactions (1.05mn) and 19% when it comes to their value ($33.8mn).