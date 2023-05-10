DW fact-check finds Erdogan showed rally fake video seeming to link election rival to terrorist group

DW fact-check finds Erdogan showed rally fake video seeming to link election rival to terrorist group
Erdogan seen at a campaign rally in Adana, southern Turkey, on May 9. / Turkish Presidency.
By bne IntelIiNews May 10, 2023

A video shown at an election campaign rally by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that seems to link main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu to a Kurdish group designated as terrorist has been exposed as fake.

Research by the fact-checking team of German public media outlet DW, in cooperation with DW's Turkish service, concluded that the video presented by Turkey’s leader on May 7 “was manipulated by combining two separate videos with totally different backgrounds and content”, DW reported on May 8.

The findings come four days after Kilicdaroglu, in an interview with KRT television, said the opposition had intelligence that indicated it may be targeted on social media with deepfake video or voice records in the run-up to the May 14 presidential and parliamentary polls.

The video appears to have been manipulated in order to associate Kilicdaroglu with the militant Kurdish organisation Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

During the rally, Erdogan addressed the crowd, asking, "Would my national and local citizens vote for these?" He then pointed to a large screen behind him.

The screen showed what appeared to be campaign footage of Kilicdaroglu, with the candidate telling viewers "let's go to the ballot box together".

After a few seconds, Kilicdaroglu disappears off screen. A second person, dressed in a military uniform, then appears. The footage is run as if it is a section of Kilicdaroglu's campaign video.

The second figure in question is Murat Karayilan, one of PKK’s founders.

DW said that the first of the two videos is Kilicdaroglu's original campaign video, which can be viewed in full here, on his verified YouTube channel. It does not contain footage of Karayilan, or the PKK.

The second video, reported DW, appears to be much older footage and it can be found by carrying out an advanced online search of similar images of Karaliyan in military dress.

The video shows the PKK leader talking about what he describes as the start of the PKK's armed struggle over three decades ago, according to the website where it was published — Firat News Agency, a Kurdish outlet.

The article accompanying the video was published on August 15, 2021, said DW.

“In sum, Erdogan presented altered footage which resulted from combining scenes from Kilicdaroglu's campaign video with an older video message by Karayilan, and editing it into one film,” it concluded.

DW noted that the false video did not, however, “appear to be, as several Turkish media argued, a deepfake — a video file created with artificial intelligence.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

RIMMER: Gule Gule, Tayo

TURKISH ELECTIONS EXPLAINER: Apocalypse soon?

Big election blow for Erdogan as third candidate Ince abruptly exits contest, complaining of ‘deepfake’ sex tape

Tech

Founder sells Romanian online marketplace Elefant to its largest customer evoMag

Elefant.ro is one of the largest online retailers in Romania, with over 2mn customers, but made a substantial loss in 2022.

Darkweb marketplaces offering deepfake videos at up to $20,000 per minute conference hears

Kaspersky Lab probed offers in dark shadowy corners of the internet for AI-driven synthetic media services that could be used in fraud, extortion or other crimes.

New Schengen member Croatia sets its sights on becoming ICT hub

Croatia's ICT industry has been steadily growing in recent years, with the sector now contributing around 6% of the country's GDP.

Russia’s VK to create domestic Tinder alternative

VK is developing its own dating application to fill the space left by the exit of Match Group, the owner of popular dating apps Tinder and Hinge, from the Russian market.

Uzbekistan’s “President Tech Award” looks to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship as country’s IT sector booms

The President Tech Award is worth $1,000,000 in total, with each category winner receiving cash prizes of up to $100,000, and second and third place getting $50,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Founder sells Romanian online marketplace Elefant to its largest customer evoMag
2 days ago
Darkweb marketplaces offering deepfake videos at up to $20,000 per minute conference hears
4 days ago
New Schengen member Croatia sets its sights on becoming ICT hub
5 days ago
Russia’s VK to create domestic Tinder alternative
6 days ago
Uzbekistan’s “President Tech Award” looks to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship as country’s IT sector booms
10 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    15 hours ago
  2. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    3 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    5 days ago
  4. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    9 days ago
  5. Leaders of all five 'Stans plus Armenia in Moscow for May 9 victory parade
    5 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    15 hours ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    3 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    5 days ago
  5. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss