Don’t turn Montenegro into a haven for sanctioned oligarchs, pleads anti-corruption NGO as superyacht docks

Don’t turn Montenegro into a haven for sanctioned oligarchs, pleads anti-corruption NGO as superyacht docks
By bne IntelliNews March 1, 2022

Mans, a Montenegrin anti-corruption NGO, has appealed to the government in Podgorica to take action to prevent the country becoming a haven for sanctioned oligarchs after Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov’s superyacht was spotted heading for the country. 

In the days since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the European Union, the US and other western countries have slapped increasingly tough sanctions on Russia. 

In the latest development, the European Union froze the assets and imposed travel bans on another 26 Russian nationals, including six of Russia's most prominent oligarchs with close ties to the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin.

Not only have the sanctions imposed so far wiped tens of billions of dollars off the net worth of Russian billionaires, as the Russian stock market collapsed, the US has said it will seize assets of Russian oligarchs, including yachts and mansions. Meanwhile, France is drafting a list of those assets.

Now, the luxury yachts of Russian oligarchs are on the move in the hope of avoiding seizure of these assets as the US is imposing more sanctions on their property due to the war in Ukraine, CNBC reported on March 1.

CNBC said it reviewed data from Marine Traffic showing at least four massive yachts owned by Russian business leaders have been moving toward Montenegro and the Maldives in recent days.

The latest data on the Marine Traffic site shows that the Galactica Super Nova, owned by Alekperov, is at the port of Tivat. Alekperov also owns 36.8% of the football club Spartak Moscow. 

In response to the CNBC report, MANS urged the government to prevent any attempt by Russian oligarchs to hide their yachts in the country.

“Today, MANS called on the government of Montenegro and the relevant ministries to inform the public without delay about the specific measures they will take so that Montenegro's territory does not become a safe zone for hiding the assets of Russian oligarchs who are under attack or are just threatened with international sanctions,” MANS said in a statement.

Podgorica has said that it will join the EU sanctions against Russia due to the war it started in Ukraine but still has not revealed details of its specific steps.

Montenegro has long been a popular destination for Russian tourists, that at one point earned the country the nickname ‘Moscow-on-Sea’. The construction of high-end resorts like Porto Montenegro have kept the Russian super rich coming, despite a souring of relations between Moscow and Podgorica in the run-up to Montenegro’s Nato accession.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CONFERENCE CALL: Balkan co-operation in the shadow of war

Pro-Russian Democratic Front paralyses Montenegro with road blockades

Slovenia proposes offering EU perspective for Ukraine as most of Southeast Europe condemns Russian actions

News

Hungarian central bank ready to intervene as forint and stocks go into free fall

Fears for food security in Albania as final Russian grain ship arrives

Nato member Albania joined western sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine, but 46% of last year's grain imports came from Russia.

Switzerland gives up neutrality on Russia, Japan join Russian sanctions

Switzerland will adopt all the European Union sanctions on Russian nationals and companies for the military invasion of Ukraine, in sharp deviation from the traditional neutral position of the country.

EU slaps sanctions on Russian oligarchs and Putin's inner circle

The oligarchs will immediately have their EU assets frozen and are banned from entering the EU.

Kazakhstan mulls suspension of dollar trading as tenge drops sharply amid Russia sanctions

Currencies of remittance-dependent Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan also under heavy pressure.

Hungarian central bank ready to intervene as forint and stocks go into free fall
3 hours ago
Fears for food security in Albania as final Russian grain ship arrives
14 hours ago
Switzerland gives up neutrality on Russia, Japan join Russian sanctions
17 hours ago
EU slaps sanctions on Russian oligarchs and Putin's inner circle
1 day ago
Kazakhstan mulls suspension of dollar trading as tenge drops sharply amid Russia sanctions
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    5 days ago
  2. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    4 days ago
  3. Moldova moves to secure electricity supply and ban Russian propaganda sites
    3 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: Countdown for Serbia to choose between Russia and the West
    4 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  1. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    5 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  3. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    21 days ago
  4. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    4 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss