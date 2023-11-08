Disruption at Poland-Ukraine border could last until new year, protesting truckers say

Disruption at Poland-Ukraine border could last until new year, protesting truckers say
Protesting truckers at a Polish-Ukrainian border crossing on November 7 / Protesters' Facebook page
By bne IntelliNews November 8, 2023

Polish transport companies that began a blockade of three major border crossings with Ukraine on November 6 say the protest could last until January if their demands are not met.

The protesters say the EU’s liberalised rules for Ukrainian transport companies are putting Polish hauliers out of business, as Ukrainians are offering cabotage and cross-trade services at much lower prices because they do not have to meet costly EU work standards and pay drivers a fraction of EU's wages.

Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) government said in reaction to the protest – which has all but stopped commercial truck traffic between Poland and Ukraine now – that changing the rules is up to Brussels, not individual member states.

The PiS government is, however, on the way out after losing a majority in the election last month and has largely dropped its combative rhetoric on EU affairs that it had used extensively during the campaign.

The new centre-left government has not yet taken over but it is becoming clear that the desperate hauliers will present it with a thorny issue to tackle right in the very first weeks after taking over power.

“Transport is 7% of Polish GDP, agriculture is, what, just four, and yet they do nothing?” a protesting owner of a truck transport company said, as bne IntelliNews reached him by phone. 

The man referred to the lengths the Polish government went to block imports of Ukrainian grain, a move which was against EU trade rules and which member states have no competence over – just like in the case of regulating rules of Ukrainian companies running trucking services in Poland and elsewhere across the bloc.

The blockade could last until January, the protesting truckers told Polish media. They are only letting one truck go through every hour in each direction at the crossings except for the transport of humanitarian aid, live animals and perishable goods.

Ukrainian ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said in a statement on social media that the protest is a “painful blow to the back of Ukraine, which suffers from Russian aggression.”

The new Polish government is going to find itself in a precarious position over trying to defuse the anger of truckers at the border.

“By acting strongly against Ukraine, the [new] government will go against its own narrative [from the election campaign], weaken Poland's international position, and harm Poland’s broader economic interests,” the Rzeczpospolita newspaper wrote in a comment.

“Poland was supposed to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Ukraine’s reconstruction,” the newspaper added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish rate setters hold in November in first no-change decision since August

Cleaner air is accelerating global warming

Czechia in last place as rest of the EU starts to recover

News

Erdogan accused of using clash between courts in bid to kill constitution

Analysts warn huge rule of law row could wreck efforts to bring in foreign capital to help end Turkey’s economic crisis.

Romania risks major fiscal slippage in 2025 after government passes new Pension Law

Average 40% hike in pensions may boost ruling parties' popularity ahead of 2024 election year but will create problems for the next government.

EC to investigate Bulgaria for exploiting Russian oil sanctions loopholes that earned the Kremlin €1bn

The European Commission will investigate Bulgaria for exploiting loopholes in the oil sanctions regime against Russia that have earned the Kremlin $1bn.

Serbia exporting dual-use goods to Russia despite pledge not to help bypass sanctions

RFE/RL investigation finds hike in exports of dual-use goods since Ukraine invasion despite Belgrade’s pledge not to help Russia bypass sanctions.

Bulgarian refinery secretly helped Russia make €1bn profit despite EU sanctions

Investigation reveals Lukoil Neftochim Burgas refinery in Bulgaria imported over 4.95mn tonnes of Russian crude oil in the first ten months of 2023.

Erdogan accused of using clash between courts in bid to kill constitution
1 hour ago
Romania risks major fiscal slippage in 2025 after government passes new Pension Law
18 hours ago
EC to investigate Bulgaria for exploiting Russian oil sanctions loopholes that earned the Kremlin €1bn
18 hours ago
Serbia exporting dual-use goods to Russia despite pledge not to help bypass sanctions
1 day ago
Bulgarian refinery secretly helped Russia make €1bn profit despite EU sanctions
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    11 days ago
  2. KYIV BLOG: Beginning of the end of the war in Ukraine?
    4 days ago
  3. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago
  4. Zelenskiy under mounting pressure as Ukraine's allies suggest ceasefire talks
    4 days ago
  5. Cleaner air is accelerating global warming
    2 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    11 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    17 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    28 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss