Diplomats condemn Republika Srpska’s bold move towards secession

Local politicians and international institutions condemned on June 28 the decision of Bosnia’s Republika Srpska to no longer respect acts of the state-level Constitutional Court, saying it is breaching the Dayton peace agreement.

Bosnia comprises two autonomous entities – the Muslim-Croat Federation and Republika Srpska. Each of them has its own institutions and there are also state-level bodies. On June 27, the parliament of Republika Srpska decided to no longer respect acts of the state-level Constitutional Court in a move seen as a step towards secession.

Denis Becirovic, the Bosniak member of the state-level tripartite presidency, said he would give the international community seven days to react.

“The international community and its representatives have the opportunity to perform resuscitation and bring it [the Dayton Agreement] back to life. As a member of the presidency, I give the international community and the witnesses of the Dayton Agreement seven days to stop the killing of the Dayton Agreement. The RSNA [Republika Srpska’s national assembly] decision dealt the heaviest blow to the Dayton Agreement, and everyone in the international community and in BiH should be aware of that,” Becirovic said in a statement quoted by N1.

“What [Republika Srpska’s President Milorad] Dodik and his followers are doing is a misfortune for the RS entity and the state of BiH, but also for the region. The only beneficiary of this policy is the Putin regime in Moscow, and those in the West should be aware of that. I appeal to all those who can react, to react in accordance with the Dayton Agreement,” he added.

The US embassy to Bosnia also reacted quickly, saying that Republika Srpska has carried out a “a reckless attack on the Dayton Peace Agreement and the BiH Constitution it established”.

“No amount of political rhetoric or misinformation can alter the fundamental fact that Article III (3) of the Dayton Constitution clearly states that the Republika Srpska must fully comply with the decisions of the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which includes final and binding rulings of the BiH Constitutional Court. The Republika Srpska cannot unilaterally nullify this obligation; nor can it legally ignore BiH Constitutional Court decisions,” the US embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

It added that Serbs are an integral part of a multi-ethnic Bosnia, which is protected by the Dayton Peace Agreement.

“The United States strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and multiethnic character of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and it will continue to hold individuals engaged in anti-Dayton behavior responsible for their action,” the US embassy noted in the statement.

The UK embassy also reacted, saying the decision of Republika Srpska was reckless and illegal.

“Yesterday's Republika Srpska National Assembly session endorsed an illegal and reckless move which has no legal standing in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Dayton Peace Agreement and the BiH constitution make very clear the primacy of the Constitution and of the Constitutional Court of BiH,” the UK embassy said in a statement on June 28.

“The ruling RS coalition cannot unilaterally rewrite the fundamental basis of the country. No entity has the right or ability to question the supremacy and integrity of the Constitutional Court of BiH. A well-functioning BiH requires the engagement and input of all groups across the country. This is the core of the Dayton Peace Agreement. Republika Srpska's elected representatives have chosen to prevent people in RS from having their voice in the Constitutional Court. This is an unwise move which will only benefit those playing political games at the expense of peoples’ lives,” it added.

The move was also condemned by the Bosniak parties that participate in the state-level ruling coalition — the Social Democratic Party (SDP), People and Justice Party (NiP) and Our Party (NS).

As expected, the Russian embassy was the sole to support Republika Srpska’s decision, saying it was a “logical result of the inadequate actions of the court itself”. The embassy also said the constitution allows Republika Srpska to adopt such decision.