Databricks to open development centre in Belgrade

Databricks to open development centre in Belgrade
/ bne IntelliNews
By Aida Kadyrzhanova in Almaty August 4, 2023

US IT company Databricks has announced its plans to open a development centre in Belgrade, solidifying its position as “one of the company's most crucial hubs”.

In a statement, Databricks said: "We are pleased to announce the opening of the Databricks development centre in Belgrade. This addition joins our existing research and development centres in Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Berlin, San Francisco, and Seattle, playing a key role in the future trajectory of our product expansion and engineering."

The company actively encourages aspiring engineers to apply for positions in the Belgrade founding team, welcoming both local and international talent looking to return home.

As part of the announcement, Databricks unveiled the management team for the Serbian department. Dragan Tomic, a professional with over two decades of experience in Microsoft's renowned database group and a founder of the Microsoft Development Center Serbia (MDCS), will serve as vice president of Engineering, spearheading the Belgrade location. 

"Serbian engineers have left an indelible mark on the world, with luminaries such as Nikola Tesla or Mihajlo Pupin shaping our modern landscape. In recent years, Serbia's thriving tech ecosystem has become one of the backbones of advances in databases, cloud infrastructure, and artificial intelligence — the very pillars upon which Databricks was established and continues to innovate. We are eager to draw upon the region's rich vein of technical expertise," the company said in a blog post. 

Accompanying him are Ivan Mitic, an expert in Meta's internal storage systems, returning to Belgrade after more than a decade in the United States, and Tamara Novkovic, a recruiter who played instrumental roles in building TomTom and Microsoft's local development teams.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BALKAN BLOG: Violence against women becomes a mobilising force in Southeast Europe

PPF announces cooperation with Emirates’ e&

Serbia's economy suffers amid Kosovo's ban on Serbian goods

Tech

Bosnian fitness tech start-up Rolla raises €6.3mn in seed round

Gamified fitness platform backed by Rimac Group founder Mate Rimac and Superbet Group founder Sacha Dragic's family office.

Rucio Investment launches buyout bid for Slovenia’s Datalab

Luxembourg-based Rucio Investment and Datalab's founder and CEO Andrej Mertelj seek to take over ICT solutions developer.

Iran’s ridesharing drivers fret over implications of new hijab bill

Iranian taxi and rideshare drivers fret potential fines if passengers violate the hijab law under a controversial new bill currently going through the Iranian parliament.

Czech-based PPF buys 6.3% stake in Scandinavian Viaplay Group

PPF has significant assets in the media and telecoms sectors.

Hungary's R&D spending close to €2.27bn in 2022

The structure of R&D funding has gradually shifted towards the private sector since the mid-2000s.

Bosnian fitness tech start-up Rolla raises €6.3mn in seed round
13 hours ago
Rucio Investment launches buyout bid for Slovenia’s Datalab
1 day ago
Iran’s ridesharing drivers fret over implications of new hijab bill
1 day ago
Czech-based PPF buys 6.3% stake in Scandinavian Viaplay Group
1 day ago
Hungary's R&D spending close to €2.27bn in 2022
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    7 days ago
  2. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    4 days ago
  3. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    7 days ago
  4. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    5 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    7 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    18 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    9 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss