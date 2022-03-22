DataArt acquires Software Nation and establishes new office in Serbia

DataArt, a global software engineering firm, announced on March 21 that it has acquired Belgrade-based Software Nation as part of its expansion strategy, and opened a new office in Serbia.

Supporting DataArt’s plans to geographically diversify its business and enhance its global reach, the Belgrade office will leverage existing infrastructure and Software Nation’s local workforce, a significant benefit as it develops its presence in Belgrade’s labour market, said DataArt in a press release.

Erik Mathew Popovic has been appointed senior vice president, DataArt Balkans. A technology industry veteran with over 10 years of experience in the field, he has made significant contributions to Serbia’s IT sector. Prior to joining DataArt, Popovic led Software Nation, an international software development company that he founded over a decade ago.

“I’m very excited about the launch of DataArt Serbia. We’re ready to embark on large-scale outsourcing projects, as DataArt offers diverse experience and exposure to the best development practices and clients across industries. Building the very first team here and supporting our employees on a global journey, with a people-centric company like DataArt, is a great honour,” he said.

“As always, we have relied on local professionals who were qualified and interested in helping us grow. We feel confident about establishing our presence in Belgrade because of the well-rounded tech sector, and the solid tech talent in the country and the region,” added Mikhail Zavileysky, head of organisational development at DataArt.

The Belgrade office will be fully operational by April 2022, currently has 40 dedicated employees, with potential to reach up to 100 employees within the next few months.