Czech unemployment rate down further to 3.4% in October

Czech unemployment fell to 3.4% (to 251,689 job seekers) in October, down from 3.5% recorded in September, posting a drop of 19,996 people registered year on year (when it stood at 3.7%), show data published by the Czech Labour Office. The number of vacancies offered by the employers amounted to 352,454.

According to Eurostat data, the Czech unemployment rate stood at 2.5% in October, which is the lowest rate in the EU (EU average at 6.6%).

"Unemployment is likely to rise in the coming months as seasonal work, especially in agriculture and forestry, is [set] to slow down. The situation on the labour market will depend mainly on the current epidemic situation," said Viktor Najmon, the Labour Office Director.

The highest unemployment rate was posted in Moravskoslezsky region (5.1%), followed by Ustecky region (5%) and Karlovarsky region (4.3%), while the lowest unemployment was seen by the labour office in Pardubicky region (2.1%) in October.