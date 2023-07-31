Czech oligarch Kretinsky reaches an agreement on entry into French retailer Casino

Czech oligarch Kretinsky reaches an agreement on entry into French retailer Casino
The Casino group's Casino Drive concept. / Casino
By bne IntelliNews July 31, 2023

The consortium led by energy and media oligarch Daniel Kretinsky’s investment vehicle EP Global Commerce (EPGC) has reached an agreement on a debt restructuring deal with the French retail group Casino.

The agreement in principle should be followed by an agreement to be signed in September and will involve the capital injection of €1.2bn and restructuring of Casino’s debt of €6.4bn. Kretisnky’s consortium will own between 50.4% and 53% of Casino’s shares.

“A concluded agreement will enable the strengthening of the capital structure of Casino and at the same time begin the restructuring of this company,” a spokesperson for Kretinsky’s energy conglomerate EPH, Daniel Castvaj, was quoted as saying by the Czech Press Agency.

EPGC joined forces with Finamalac of French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere, formerly a majority owner of the Fitch rating agency, and British fund Attestor.    

The news comes days after rival bidding group 3F Holding, formed by telecommunications billionaire Xavier Neil, investment banker Mathieu Pigasse and French-Tunisian Moez-Alexandre Zourai decided not to submit an offer to the debt-stricken retail chain.     

Casino released a statement saying: “The Agreement in Principle [with EP Global Commerce a.s., Fimalac, Attestor] has been approved by the board of directors, upon unanimous recommendation of the ad hoc committee.”

Reuters noted that Casino’s shares fell 11%, and the shares of  Casino’s CEO Jean-Charles Naouri’s Rallye holding were down 20% as Naouri’s era at Casino came to an end. It also cited analysts arguing that Casino needs more than double the offered capital injection to recover.

“Casino shareholders will be massively diluted, and Rallye will lose control of Casino,” the group stated. In their press release, Kretinsky’s consortium welcomed the agreement.

Kretinsky is the controlling shareholder in EPGC, with 53%, followed by his long-term business partner Patrik Tkac, a privatisation-era Slovak billionaire and a key owner of Slovak Financial group J&T where Kretinsky began his star career. Tkac controls 47% of EPGC.  

The two have embarked on an extraordinary shopping spree in recent years, which involved significant acquisitions in energy, media and retail in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and France.

Boosted by the energy crisis, EPH, where both are also key controlling shareholders, made consolidated sales of €37.1bn and an Ebitda of €4bn with a margin of 11.7% in 2022, the group stated in May. EPH is criticised as one of the largest polluters in Europe.

Separately, the news emerged that Kretinsky is interested in the Daily Telegraph as the newspaper's holding company picked investment banking giant Goldman Sachs to oversee the auction of the newspaper’s published.

On the same day that news of the agreement on Casion emerged, Deutsche Welle reported that Kretinsky is eying the steel unit of Germany’s industrial giant ThyssenKrupp.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

French IT company Atos close to finalising talks with Czech oligarch Kretinsky

PPF announces cooperation with Emirates’ e&

Czech cyanide maker Draslovka in talks on potential IPO

News

Romanian route for Ukrainian grain under increasing pressure

Constanta Port is already preparing to handle more Ukrainian grain, but the investments made so far in expanding the port’s capacity might not be sufficient.

Poland sends more troops to Belarusian border

Poland announced it will immediately dispatch additional troops to the Belarusian border after two military helicopters violated the country’s airspace.

Iran’s IRGC naval wargame kicks off near disputed Persian Gulf islands

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-N) naval forces are conducting exercises near three disputed islands in the Persian Gulf under the wargame title “Shahid (Martyr) Eshaq Dara.”

South Africa's NECSA agrees to cooperate with Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL

TVEL provides consumed nuclear fuel for Russian and international nuclear power plants (NPPs). One of every six nuclear reactors in the world operates on fuel manufactured by the ROSATOM unit.

Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project

A $13bn project to build a gas pipeline connecting giant gas fields in Nigeria to Europe is threatened by the recent coup d'état in Niger.

Romanian route for Ukrainian grain under increasing pressure
6 hours ago
Poland sends more troops to Belarusian border
15 hours ago
Iran’s IRGC naval wargame kicks off near disputed Persian Gulf islands
23 hours ago
South Africa's NECSA agrees to cooperate with Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL
1 day ago
Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    6 days ago
  2. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    2 days ago
  3. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    6 days ago
  4. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    3 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    5 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    17 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    8 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss