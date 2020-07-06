Czech mining group OKD to shut down its mines for six weeks

Czech mining group OKD to shut down its mines for six weeks
By bne IntelliNews July 6, 2020

Czech state-owned hard coal mining group OKD closed all its mining operations for next six weeks starting on July 3, to mitigate a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the company announced in a press release.

“Since we registered the first infected employee, we have taken many anti-epidemic measures, we have complied with all regulations of the Regional Hygiene Station, including restrictions on contact between shifts,” said the chairman of the board of directors of OKD Vanda Stankova.

“However, testing at the CSM mine confirmed the high incidence of positive cases. We are not epidemiological experts and we still fully trust experts in regional hygiene, but after considering the above, we ourselves decided to shut mines for six weeks at all OKD mines,” Stankova added. 

“Subsequently, we will only perform the necessary work to ensure the safety of the mine. They will be maintained by around 200 employees at each location. ... In addition to mining, the interruption also concerns the excavation of mine workings,” noted OKD's director of operations David Hajek.

“To date, 158 employees, mostly from the Darkov locality, have returned to work after the illness. We are very pleased that the majority of our sick employees have an asymptomatic course of the disease, however, we consider it responsible to shut mining for six weeks anyway and adapt the operation to the current situation,” added OKD executive director Radim Tabasek.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech PM Babis earned "pocket money" of €3.4mn from Agrofert in 2019

InoBat Auto raises €10mn from CEZ for EV battery facility

Czech PMI slightly up in June but still under 50-point threshold

News

Violent clashes with police at thousands-strong anti-lockdown protest in Belgrade

Curfew imposed for this weekend as new coronavirus cases push Serbia's healthcare system close to capacity. Protesters fear a new lockdown will cause economic hardship and job losses.

Belarus presidential election to have no outside observers, opposition may united by a single candidate

There will be no independent observers for the August 9 Belarusian presidential elections, giving the authorities a free hand to fix the result. The opposition leaders plan to rally around one name if any of them qualify for the race

US intelligence memo admits there is “no evidence” of Russian payment of bounties to Afghans for killing US soldiers

The New York Times reported on June 3 that a CIA memo admits that intelligence agencies have “no evidence” that payments made by the Russian foreign military intelligence GRU to Afghan fighters were bounties for killing US soldiers.

The bubonic plague has swapped its rats for marmots in Mongolia where two cases reported

On July 1, Mongolia’s National Centre for Zoonotic Disease (NCZD) reported two cases of the bubonic plague in the western part of Mongolia, in Khovd Province. Two brothers, aged 27 and 16, have caught the disease and are in critical condition

Romania’s Blue Air goes from flying high to seeking debt restructuring

Romania's biggest airline by the number of passengers transported has initiated a preventive agreement as it aims to avoid insolvency by restructuring its overdue debt worth over €100mn.

Violent clashes with police at thousands-strong anti-lockdown protest in Belgrade
4 hours ago
Belarus presidential election to have no outside observers, opposition may united by a single candidate
12 hours ago
US intelligence memo admits there is “no evidence” of Russian payment of bounties to Afghans for killing US soldiers
17 hours ago
The bubonic plague has swapped its rats for marmots in Mongolia where two cases reported
21 hours ago
Romania’s Blue Air goes from flying high to seeking debt restructuring
22 hours ago

Most Read

  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    8 days ago
  2. Serbia declares state of emergency in Belgrade as coronavirus cases spike
    3 days ago
  3. Letter to Putin exposes campaign against US investor Calvey
    9 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    8 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  4. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    25 days ago
  5. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss