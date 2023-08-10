Czech inflation eased further to 8.8% in July

Czech inflation eased further to 8.8% in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera August 10, 2023

Czech inflation increased by 8.8% year-on-year, the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) reported. This is easing down by 0.9 percentage points from June when the y-o-y increase dropped to single digits for the first time in a year and a half.

The summer price hike in the recreation and culture sector drove the 0.5% month-on-month increase in July. Despite the easing, Czech inflation is the ninth highest in Europe.

Pavla Sediva of CZSO singled out the impact of food prices on the weakened y-o-y growth. “They have been slowing down their y-o-y growth since December last year,” she commented, adding that growth of food prices was 9.5% and fell by 0.8% m-o-m.

Meat prices increased by 3.2% y-o-y, while milk, cheese and eggs by 8.3%, margarine and vegetable fats by 3.6%, fruit by 10.3%, and sugar by 44.7%.

Prices in the sector of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels had a significant influence on the overall price growth. Rental prices increased by 7.6%, water supply by 16.3%, sewage collection by 26.9%, electricity by 23.4%, and heat and hot water by 38.9%.

The Czech Press Agency (CTK) quoted an analysis by investment Platform Port, according to which Czech inflation remains the ninth highest inflation in Europe. Hungary has the highest inflation with 17.6%, followed by Serbia (13.7%) and Ukraine (11.3%). The lowest inflation is in Cyprus (1.47%), followed by Lichtenstein (1.6%) and Switzerland (1.6%).

Many local analysts expect the inflation to ease further in the coming months but warned that a fuel tax hike would negatively influence this development.

Head economist of UniCredit Bank Patrik Rozumbersky told CTK that there might not be further easing already in August. “Inflation will be boosted by the current price hike in fuels”, which besides higher taxes, is also driven by higher oil prices on world markets, Rozumbersky was quoted as saying by CTK.

Vit Endler, head of the crowdfunding platform Fingood, projected that the Czech central bank (CNB) is unlikely to change its interest rate policy given that “the CNB’s 2% inflation target remains unforeseeable”.

The CNB has consistently kept the interest rates at 7% since Governor Ales Michl took over last summer.   

Open PDF  View PDF
Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CEZ income surge constrained by special taxes and levies

Czech president to review judge's appointment after hearing of his communist-era verdicts

Net outflow of migrants from CEE slowing as life at home improves

Data

Serbia’s central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 6.5%

NBS kept the key interest rate at 6.5% due to the ongoing alleviation of worldwide inflationary forces.

Slovak industry is back in black figures with 3.6% growth y/y in June

Figures boosted by 12.2% growth y-o-y in the manufacture of transport equipment from the country's dominant car industry.

Russia’s budget deficit ticks up by RUB222bn in July but still under the 2% of GDP target

Russia’s budget deficit increased slightly by RUB221.6bn ($2.3bn) in July according to preliminary estimates, the Ministry of Finance (MinFin) said on August 8, increasing the total to RUB2.817 trillion ($29bn), or 1.8% of GDP.

Ukraine's inflation rate dropped to 11.3% in July

Inflation in Ukraine decreased to 11.3% in July, down from 12.8% in June and 15.3% in May, the State Statistics Service reported on August 9.

Lower wheat yield in Kosovo increases import dependency

This year's wheat harvest was adversely affected by poor weather during the spring and early summer.

Serbia’s central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 6.5%
22 hours ago
Slovak industry is back in black figures with 3.6% growth y/y in June
1 day ago
Russia’s budget deficit ticks up by RUB222bn in July but still under the 2% of GDP target
1 day ago
Ukraine's inflation rate dropped to 11.3% in July
1 day ago
Lower wheat yield in Kosovo increases import dependency
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    2 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    9 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Budget revenues surge as Russia completes switch to Asian oil markets
    7 days ago
  5. Saudi peace talks put Ukraine territorial integrity at the core of any deal with Russia
    5 days ago
  1. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    2 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    9 days ago
  4. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    26 days ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss