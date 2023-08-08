Czech industrial growth slowed down in June to 0.9% y/y

Czech industrial growth slowed down in June to 0.9% y/y
/ bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera August 8, 2023

Industrial production in the country increased by 0.9% year-on-year and by 0.9% month-on-month in June, Czech statisticians (CZSO) reported.

Both y-o-y and m-o-m growth slowed down compared to May figures, and the value of new orders decreased by 5.8% y-o-y. “The growth rate of industrial production has been gradually decreasing,” commented Radek Matejka of CZSO.

“Even an increase in production of motor vehicles and their components did not outweigh a decreasing trend in many other economic activities of industry, for example, in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of basic metals,” Matejka explained.

Industrial production has been decreasing across most monitored economic activities, CZSO highlighted. Besides sectors noted by Matejka, a y-o-y double-digit decrease was registered in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, printing and reproduction of recorded media, or manufacture of furniture.

New orders decreased by 5.8% y-o-y, but maintained 2% growth m-o-m. “The y-o-y decrease was mainly influenced by a higher comparison basis of last year in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers,” stated Iveta Danisova of CSZSO and pointed out that a decrease in new orders continued in the manufacture of basic metals, metal-working industry, and the chemical industry.  

Local analysts warned that growth dynamism in the car industry might wane with a thinner volume in orders and could impact the industrial output figures in the upcoming months.

Open PDF  View PDF
Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CEZ income surge constrained by special taxes and levies

Czech inflation eased further to 8.8% in July

Czech president to review judge's appointment after hearing of his communist-era verdicts

Data

Serbia’s central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 6.5%

NBS kept the key interest rate at 6.5% due to the ongoing alleviation of worldwide inflationary forces.

Czech inflation eased further to 8.8% in July

Inflation eases by 0.9 percentage points from June.

Slovak industry is back in black figures with 3.6% growth y/y in June

Figures boosted by 12.2% growth y-o-y in the manufacture of transport equipment from the country's dominant car industry.

Russia’s budget deficit ticks up by RUB222bn in July but still under the 2% of GDP target

Russia’s budget deficit increased slightly by RUB221.6bn ($2.3bn) in July according to preliminary estimates, the Ministry of Finance (MinFin) said on August 8, increasing the total to RUB2.817 trillion ($29bn), or 1.8% of GDP.

Ukraine's inflation rate dropped to 11.3% in July

Inflation in Ukraine decreased to 11.3% in July, down from 12.8% in June and 15.3% in May, the State Statistics Service reported on August 9.

Serbia’s central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 6.5%
22 hours ago
Czech inflation eased further to 8.8% in July
1 day ago
Slovak industry is back in black figures with 3.6% growth y/y in June
1 day ago
Russia’s budget deficit ticks up by RUB222bn in July but still under the 2% of GDP target
1 day ago
Ukraine's inflation rate dropped to 11.3% in July
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    2 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    9 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Budget revenues surge as Russia completes switch to Asian oil markets
    7 days ago
  5. Saudi peace talks put Ukraine territorial integrity at the core of any deal with Russia
    5 days ago
  1. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    2 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    9 days ago
  4. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    26 days ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss