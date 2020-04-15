Croatian IT companies launch “virtual doctor” to help diagnose COVID-19

Croatian IT companies launch “virtual doctor” to help diagnose COVID-19
By bne IntelliNews April 15, 2020

Croatian IT companies and epidemiologists have jointly developed a “virtual doctor” to advise people on how to diagnose and manage suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's chief-of-staff, Zvonimir Frka-Petesic, said the digital assistant, named Andrija, would take pressure off the healthcare system by processing tens of thousands of requests each day, according to a government statement. 

It is named after Dr Andrija Stampar, a specialist in social medicine, who was an expert with the Health Organisation of the League of Nations in the early 1930s. 

Mindsmiths, Neos, Oracle Croatia and Infobip worked free of charge on the app. 

Allaying potential fears about data privacy that have arisen in a number of countries amid coronavirus-related lockdowns, Public Administration Minster Ivan Malenica said that the digital assistant is a voluntary and anonymous application.

Croatia was the earliest country in the Central and Southeast Europe region to confirm a case of coronavirus, and the number of cases has reached 1,650 as of April 14, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) data. 

The number of new infections has slowed recently, but the government says there will be no immediate lifting of restrictions. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Uncertain prospects for Ukraine's IT industry

ISTANBUL BLOG: Everybody’s cottoning on to Turkey’s “native and national” car

Russia's Mail.ru Group relaunches ICQ messenger

Tech

Uncertain prospects for Ukraine's IT industry

Just a few months ago analysts predicted a 25% to 30% growth for Ukraine's IT industry in 2020. Now that is impossible.

Russia’s X5 Retail Group rolls out self-checkout (SCO) machines at its stores to help with social distancing

X5 Retail Group, a leading Russian food retailer that operates the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok and Karusel retail chains, has begun installing self-checkout (SCO) machines developed in-house at Pyaterochka proximity stores across all of its geographies

How COVID-19 is shaking Russia’s online and offline retail

Russian retailers have been rocked for the past six weeks as epidemic fears mounted. Even before the shutdown of many offline outlets, online demand surged across a host of products.

Romania’s IT industry is thriving under lockdown

Tech and business process outsourcing companies are taking on new staff to meet increased demand.

Hungary's media authority awards 5G licenses for €350mn

The auction, which took place amid extraordinary safety measures, allocated concessions that will run until 2035 and can be expanded by another five years with unchanged conditions.

Uncertain prospects for Ukraine's IT industry
3 days ago
Russia’s X5 Retail Group rolls out self-checkout (SCO) machines at its stores to help with social distancing
5 days ago
How COVID-19 is shaking Russia’s online and offline retail
7 days ago
Romania’s IT industry is thriving under lockdown
8 days ago
Hungary's media authority awards 5G licenses for €350mn
21 days ago

Most Read

  1. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    1 day ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    25 days ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    10 days ago
  4. EBRD drops a COVID-19 dambuster on Russian sanctions
    7 days ago
  5. Russia’s central bank closes deal to sell Sberbank to finance ministry
    5 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    25 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    23 days ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    10 days ago
  4. Hungarian researchers isolate coronavirus
    30 days ago
  5. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    1 day ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss