Croatian IT companies launch “virtual doctor” to help diagnose COVID-19

Croatian IT companies and epidemiologists have jointly developed a “virtual doctor” to advise people on how to diagnose and manage suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's chief-of-staff, Zvonimir Frka-Petesic, said the digital assistant, named Andrija, would take pressure off the healthcare system by processing tens of thousands of requests each day, according to a government statement.

It is named after Dr Andrija Stampar, a specialist in social medicine, who was an expert with the Health Organisation of the League of Nations in the early 1930s.

Mindsmiths, Neos, Oracle Croatia and Infobip worked free of charge on the app.

Allaying potential fears about data privacy that have arisen in a number of countries amid coronavirus-related lockdowns, Public Administration Minster Ivan Malenica said that the digital assistant is a voluntary and anonymous application.

Croatia was the earliest country in the Central and Southeast Europe region to confirm a case of coronavirus, and the number of cases has reached 1,650 as of April 14, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) data.

The number of new infections has slowed recently, but the government says there will be no immediate lifting of restrictions.