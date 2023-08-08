Croatia's tourism soars with 2.7mn arrivals in June

By bne IntelliNews August 8, 2023

In June 2023, Croatia saw 2.7mn tourist arrivals and 13.2mn nights in commercial accommodations, up 2.8% and 0.9% respectively m/m, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics said.

With roughly a fifth of GDP coming from tourism, Croatia's economy is by far the most reliant on visitors from abroad among its European peers. In 2022, Croatia generated around €15bn in the tourism sector alone. This corresponds to around 10% of all international tourism receipts in Southern Europe.

Domestic tourists accounted for 288,000 arrivals and 905,000 nights, down 0.6% in arrivals but up 0.1% in nights y/y. Meanwhile,  foreign tourists increased significantly with 2.4mn arrivals and 12.3mn nights, marking a 3.2% rise in arrivals and a 0.9% increase in nights m/m.

Despite a 20.2% decrease in arrivals and 11.0% in nights from Germans, Germany remained the top source of foreign tourists, accounting for 19.4% of arrivals and 30.1% of nights.

 Following Germany were tourists from Austria (10.5%), Slovenia (8.4%), Poland (8.2%), the Czech Republic (6.3%), and the United Kingdom (4.7%).

Crikvenica was the top destination for domestic tourists, while foreign tourists preferred Rovinj in June 2023.

Crikvenica had the highest domestic tourist nights, followed by Zagreb, Biograd na Moru, Mali Lošinj, and Pula.

Rovinj dominated foreign tourism in June 2023, with the most foreign tourist nights, followed by Dubrovnik, Poreč, Medulin, and Umag.

Istria emerged as the top tourism destination, with 4.5mn tourist nights in June 2023, making up 34.4% of Croatia's total tourist nights. Split-Dalmatia followed with 2.4mn nights, accounting for 18.4% of the total.

 

