Croatia’s Span opens cyber security centre in Zagreb

Croatian IT company Span said on September 6 it has opened a cyber security centre in the capital Zagreb.

"Cyber security has never been more important for countries, businesses and citizens due to increasingly frequent attacks and cyber warfare - and Croatia has to act strategically," the company’s CEO Nikola Dujmovic said at the opening ceremony as quoted in the company’s press release published on the website of the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

The centre was opened in cooperation with Israeli Cybergym and is the first such facility in this part of Europe.

Dujmovic said that 64% of companies worldwide have been hit by cyber attacks and that education how one can defend from such attacks is essential. Moreover, 95% of these attacks were facilitated by people's lack of awareness.

“The number of cyber attacks is rising on global level, they cause significant damage and financial harm,” Ofir Hason, CEO of Cybergym, said.

The centre will aim to prepare more cyber security experts as estimations show that within two years the need for such experts will increase significantly.