Croatia’s blue-chip index reaches highest level since August

The Zagreb Stock Exchange started trading in January with a positive trend on the blue-chip CROBEX index, which went beyond 2,000 points on January 3 for the first time since August 2022, bourse data showed. The index remained above 2,000 points on January 4 as well.

The bourse started trading in euro on January 2, when the country switched to the European currency. Croatia also joined the Schengen border-free area at the start of the year.

On January 3, CROBEX gained 0.34% to reach 2,005 points, surpassing the 2,000-point mark for the first time since the end of August 2022. On January 4, it dropped slightly, to 2,000.38 points.

The Crobex10 rose by 0.54% to 1,169 points on January 3 - the highest level since the end of September 2022. It lost 0.56% on January 4 to 1,163.43 points.