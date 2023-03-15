Corbyn and Chomsky cross swords with Erdogan in battle to protect pro-Kurdish party HDP

Corbyn and Chomsky cross swords with Erdogan in battle to protect pro-Kurdish party HDP
Corbyn is among more than 50 politicians and intellectuals from 22 countries calling on Erdogan to end legal attacks against Turkey’s pro-Kurdish HDP, the possible kingmaker in the country's upcoming elections. / Chatham House, cc-by-2.0
By bne IntelIiNews March 15, 2023

Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and American philosopher Noam Chomsky are among more than 50 politicians and intellectuals from 22 countries who have called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to end legal attacks against Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

The left-wing HDP, the third biggest party in the Turkish parliament, is embroiled in a trial that could see it banned for alleged links to the outlawed militant Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) before Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May 14.  

The foreign politicians and intellectuals have signed a letter in support of the HDP that was organised by Progressive International, a global network of progressive parties, movements, unions and campaigns. Other signatories include former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, Spanish European parliament member Idoia Villanueva and co-chair of German party Die Linke, Janine Wissler.

The authors of the letter contend that “if the Erdogan government dissolves the HDP, it will likewise dissolve the foundations of democracy in Turkey”. They also argue that the possibility the party “could be permanently banned so close to the upcoming elections places Turkish democracy in dire jeopardy”.

The HDP, which given its sizeable support could prove the kingmaker in the elections, has always denied any connections to the PKK. Ertugrul Kurkcu, honorary president of the HDP, and a veteran socialist activist who spent 14 years in prison in the 1970s and 1980s, told Middle East Eye (MEE) on March 13 that Erdogan “wants to get rid of the presence of the HDP in parliament—he hopes voters will move from us to the AKP [Erdogan’s ruling party]”.

However, Kurkcu pointed out: “The general inclination among the Kurdish people is to vote for whoever gets rid of Erdogan.”

He added in his remarks to MEE: “Turkish democracy depends on the Kurdish question because what you have right now is a kind of neo-colonialism for the Kurds and authoritarianism for the rest of the population.”

Scores of HDP members and officials, including two former party co-leaders, are presently in jail in Turkey, while 108 top representatives of the party are on trial over a tweet that was sent out in 2014 in solidarity with the mainly Kurdish population of the town of Kobani in Syria.

On April 11, the Constitutional Court will hear HDP co-chairs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar argue against the attempt to dissolve the party. The court’s final ruling on the matter could be announced at any time prior to the mid-May elections.

The case began in March last year. Bekir Sahin, chief public prosecutor of the Court of Cassation, asked the Constitutional Court to proscribe the HDP, citing the party’s alleged links to the PKK.

Last week, the Constitutional Court removed its block on state aid funding that goes to the HDP. It was previously frozen on January 5 in relation to the case made by Sahin. Erdogan’s ruling coalition ally, the far right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), responded to the restoration of the funding by saying the court should be dissolved.

Kurkcu was also reported as saying that the “Turkish military and security elite is of the opinion that the HDP’s presence upsets the existence of a one-nation Turkey by giving the Kurdish people the hope of self-determination. This is an imaginary belief but it is a very strong preoccupation.”

Kurkcu also stated that his party was expecting to support Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate selected last week by the six-party Nation Alliance or “Table of Six” opposition coalition (which does not include the HDP) to battle Erdogan for the presidency.

Kilicdaroglu, who leads the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), would “definitely visit” the HDP, said Kurkcu.  

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: China drives global wind turbine orders to new record in 2022

Put Erdogan on trial for ‘standing still’ in face of deadly earthquakes urges political veteran

Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts

News

Uzbekistan: Russian stand-up censored over political gags

Tashkent is eager not to be seen as endorsing anti-war positions.

Kazakhstan, Russia in ‘star wars’ court clash over Yuri Gagarin spacecraft launch site

Bailiffs impound assets as Kazakh minister accuses Russian space agency chief of “diplomatic mistake” over objections to postponement of work at Baikonur cosmodrome.

Outrage at Poland’s sentencing of pro-choice activist for helping with abortion

Activist Justyna Wydrzynska sentenced to eight months of community work for sending abortion pills to woman in abusive relationship.

Pashinyan declines to support right to self-determination for Nagorno-Karabakh residents

Premier's comments adds to concerns that Armenia is prepared to accept Azerbaijan's complete control of the Armenian-populated region.

Venice Commission urges Georgia to improve proposed judiciary and de-oligarchisation reforms

Council of Europe body's opinions add to the government's problems by confirming the objections from opposition parties and the EU Commission.

Uzbekistan: Russian stand-up censored over political gags
47 seconds ago
Kazakhstan, Russia in ‘star wars’ court clash over Yuri Gagarin spacecraft launch site
2 hours ago
Outrage at Poland’s sentencing of pro-choice activist for helping with abortion
2 hours ago
Pashinyan declines to support right to self-determination for Nagorno-Karabakh residents
1 day ago
Venice Commission urges Georgia to improve proposed judiciary and de-oligarchisation reforms
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    3 days ago
  2. Truth over Turkey’s earthquake death toll yet to be told says lawmaker
    6 days ago
  3. Bosnian Serb leader to copy law on foreign agents that sparked mass protests in Georgia
    3 days ago
  4. The endless battle for Bakhmut
    7 days ago
  5. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    12 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  3. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    10 days ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss