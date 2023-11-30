COP28: Turkey assessed as “critically insufficient” for all climate crisis goals by scientific analysis

By bne IntelIiNews November 30, 2023

Turkey received the worst rating, “critically insufficient”, for all climate crisis goals in an evaluation by Climate Action Tracker, an independent scientific analysis site that made an assessment of the EU countries and 39 other countries.­

Its net zero target of 2053 was, meanwhile, rated as "inadequate".

The findings were discussed in articles written for Iklim Masasi and bianet by Ezgi Ediboglu Sakowsky, a senior researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition. They were published just prior to the eve of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which began in the United Arab Emirates on November 30.

Sakowsky noted that it is frequently emphasised by Ankara that Turkey has relatively low historical responsibility for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but pointed out that its present-day responsibility is increasing: as of 2021, Turkey rose to 14th place among the highest emitting countries. That's partly caused by its continuing commitment to burning increasing volumes of coal to produce electricity.

Climate Action Tracker evaluates only seven countries as "critically insufficient" in relation to climate crisis goals besides Turkey. The other countries in this category are Russia, Mexico, Argentina, Thailand, Vietnam and Iran.

“However, upon closer examination of the details of these countries' plans, it is observed that only Iran received a worse rating than Turkey and this is because Iran has not yet announced a net-zero target,” observed Sakowsky.

He added: “We can express how severe the situation is as follows: According to this analysis, in a scenario where all countries make plans as insufficient as Turkey's, global warming will exceed the target of 1.5°C-2°C set by the Paris Agreement, reaching at least double that, with a temperature rise of 4°C.”

In short, concluded Sakowsky, “Turkey has set an emission target that it can almost achieve without any serious action”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Uzbekistan’s president launches two energy projects with participation of ACWA Power

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on November 27 attended the launch ceremony for a 1.5-GW thermal power plant in Syrdarya region and the production of green hydrogen in Tashkent region. ... more

Uzbekistan doubles down on attracting Middle East tourists

bne IntelliNews talked with tourism officials from Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the recent World Travel Market (WTM) in London to discuss the Central Asian country's ongoing growth in visitors from ... more

UAE-based E20 acquires 70% stake in Turkish fish farmer Lucky Fish from Mediterra

UAE-based E20 Investments has acquired a 70% stake in Lucky Fish, or ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    4 days ago
  2. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    3 days ago
  3. Turkey equipping Moscow’s war machine, data shows
    3 days ago
  4. Russia-backed paramilitary camps detected in Bosnia’s Republika Srpska, defence minister says
    7 days ago
  5. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    2 months ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    4 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago
  5. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss