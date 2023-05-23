Construction activity in Romania pushed up by civil engineering in Q1

Construction activity in Romania pushed up by civil engineering in Q1
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews May 23, 2023

Construction activity measured by the construction works index in Romania increased by 12.7% y/y in Q1, according to the statistics office INS.

The growth was mainly driven by the civil engineering segment (+24.9% y/y) while the residential segment posted a robust 6.1% y/y advance (the strongest in four quarters) and the non-residential buildings segment lost momentum to 3.1% y/y after four quarters of intense growth.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the activity remained at the same high levels reached in the last quarter of last year (a mere 0.5% decline).

The seasonal and workday-adjusted data again provides an interesting feature caused by the methodology: while all the segments of the market (residential, non-residential, civil engineering) registered positive q/q growth rates, the entire construction activity edged down by 0.5%.

Specifically, the residential and civil engineering segments boast significant q/q growth rates of 9.4% and 2.3% respectively, while the non-residential segment edged up by only 0.6% q/q.

eBay teams up with Posta Romana to get Romanian products to foreign online shoppers

OPINION: Romania's fast-growing foreign debt

Teachers’ strike threatens to blow up Romania’s fragile ruling coalition

Data

Poland’s retail sales repeat 7.3% y/y contraction rate in April

Retail sector set to enter a protracted recession, driven by inflation eating into Poles’ real incomes and the exorbitant cost of mortgage repayments due to high interest rates.

Remittances to North Macedonia reach historic high

Central bank governor says remittances rebounded to €2.4bn in 2022 after a dip during the pandemic.

Polish PPI inflation dwindles to 6.8% y/y in April

Inflationary pressures are easing in the wake of the economic slowdown.

Moldova’s non-energy foreign trade gap surges by 58% in Q1

Moldova’s statistics office reported that the country’s overall trade gap increased by 26% year on year to $1.23bn.

Flat Polish GDP growth in Q1 marks passing of downturn’s low point

Adjusted quarterly growth showed a huge rebound of 3.9% in the first quarter which more than compensated for the fall of 2.3% q/q in October-December.

