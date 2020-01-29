Conflict between Bulgaria’s president, chief prosecutor escalates after incriminating wiretaps released

Conflict between Bulgaria’s president, chief prosecutor escalates after incriminating wiretaps released
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia January 29, 2020

Tensions between Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev escalated after the prosecution decided to release wiretaps, which were supposed to prove that Radev might be involved in criminal activity, but instead raised suspicions their release was an attempt to silence him.

Radev, a former air force commander who was backed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), has repeatedly clashed with both Geshev and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. 

The scandal broke after on January 27 the constitutional court announced it has launched a case to determine a binding interpretation of a provision of the constitution regarding the immunity of the president and vice president upon the request of Geshev.

After being urged by Radev to provide information on what grounds he initiated this procedure, Geshev released the wiretaps of Air Force commander Major-General Tsanko Stoikov, including a phone conversation with a man who presumably was Radev, although he has not been categorically identified.

In the conversation, Stoikov and his interlocutor are discussing a request from the anti-corruption body for documents related to the appointment of a civilian PR officer for the Bulgarian Air Force in 2014 who subsequently became Radev’s wife, Dessislava Radeva.

The prosecution claims that the investigation into that appointment was likely blocked as documents were not provided by the air force. The investigation officially ended on January 23 as the president has immunity. However, it gave Geshev occasion to file the request with the constitutional court.

The release of the wiretaps provoked outrage in Bulgaria. Magistrates commented that Geshev’s request was unnecessary as it concerns treason, which is very clearly described in the constitution. Moreover, even if Radev appointed his future spouse based on their personal relationship, this concerns his actions in the past and would not be treason, but a conflict of interests, if proven.

Attempt to remove the president suspected

Analysts have noted that Geshev’s actions – to release the wiretaps and ask the constitutional court to rule on Radev’s immunity – are either aiming to worsen his otherwise positive image among citizens or to prepare the ground for a future request for his removal from the post.

“In the released recordings of conversations between persons, one of which is supposed to be the president, I do not see signs of treason. I doubt that a magistrate with self-respect will be found who will see such elements. However, there is the question how these wiretaps were made.  Who has been wiretapped and on what ground? Because there is no way this to be the acting president,” Hristo Hristov, a lawyer and law professor at Sofia university, commented on Facebook.

Others believe that Geshev’s actions could be motivated by revenge as Radev has opposed his appointment and banned it initially. However, this version was seen as rather not very likely.

Political analysts have also suggested that the ultimate goal of Geshev’s actions is to clear the way for the current Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to take over the presidency. Geshev is believed to be close to Borissov and to serve his interests.

Political analyst Evgenii Dainov commented on Facebook that the goal of the attack on Radev is to have the president suspended within days. Dainov was rather pessimistic that Radev has the political experience to “survive in this jungle”.

Meanwhile, Radev commented that the attacks on his family are not new but now have taken on an ugly dimension.

He also said in a statement that the latest actions of the prosecution show once again the need for constitutional changes to secure the independence of the judiciary.

Radev attempts to make top prosecutor more accountable 

In December, Radev launched consultations on changes to the constitution with his legal team, members of the academic society, NGOs and unions of professional magistrates.

His initiative was announced in November after the highly controversial procedure that saw Geshev elected. Geshev was the sole candidate in the competition. At the time, Radev said he would use his constitutional right to initiate constitutional changes that would make the head of the prosecution more accountable. Currently, Bulgaria’s chief prosecutors are untouchable and can only be investigated if they allow this.

On January 28, in his speech marking his third year as president, Radev said he will continue with his initiative on constitutional changes aiming to improve the effectiveness of magistrates and judiciary, as well as their independence.

Bulgaria’s legislation allows the president to initiate constitutional changes, but they need to be approved by the parliament.

The chief prosecutor is one of the most powerful positions in Bulgaria. The EU has repeatedly insisted that the legislation has to be amended to allow probes and removals of chief prosecutors.

Meanwhile, the small United People's Party has alerted the specialised prosecution on the release of the wiretaps.

"[We] are addressing the specialised prosecution about the existence of an organised criminal group. According to the facts that have gained publicity, it includes the supervising prosecutor [who provided the wiretaps], the chief prosecutor and unknown individuals," the party said in a statement.

The alert is a move to court publicity, as Geshev can be investigated only if he himself gives the go-ahead for a probe.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Returning migrants and trade disruptions: eastern EU members anticipate the cost of Brexit

bne IntelliNews OUTLOOKS 2020 -- complete list and long version reports

Eastern EU members “failing to address corruption effectively”, finds Transparency International

News

Coronavirus fears end the spring euphoria on the Russian stock market

Russia’s stock market was flying over the first two weeks of January, but a growing panic due to the spread of the coronavirus flu virus in China has killed off the euphoria in the dollar-denominated Russia Trading System (RTS) index.

Russian winter crop in unusually good shape, on course to harvest 122mn tonnes of grain

Russia's winter grain crop is in unusually good shape with only 5.7% classed as in bad condition, lower than in recent years. Russia should harvest 122mn tonnes of grain and export 42mn tonnes to earn $24bn this year.

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges

Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul, Boris Mints is on an international wanted list in a RUB30bn embezzlement case

Russian PM Mishustin and Finance Minister Siluanov move to curb powers of First Deputy PM Belousov

Russia’s freshly appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and re-appointed Finance Minister Anton Siluanov have moved to curb the powers of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appointee First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

World Bank advising Kazakhstan on taxing sugary drinks

Non-communicable diseases including health problems related to too much sugar consumption costing country’s economy around €5.5bn.

Coronavirus fears end the spring euphoria on the Russian stock market
11 hours ago
Russian winter crop in unusually good shape, on course to harvest 122mn tonnes of grain
12 hours ago
Ex-founder of Otkritie and Moscow real estate mogul Mints put on international wanted list on fraud charges
15 hours ago
Russian PM Mishustin and Finance Minister Siluanov move to curb powers of First Deputy PM Belousov
22 hours ago
World Bank advising Kazakhstan on taxing sugary drinks
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Who's who in the new Russian government
    6 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    8 days ago
  3. HSBC 'considering Turkey, Armenia exits'
    2 days ago
  4. Leaked Italian police report says cannabis cultivation in Albania jumped 1,200% in 2019
    3 days ago
  5. Estonia’s Fermi Energia signs MoU on developing first nuclear reactor
    3 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    21 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    14 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    8 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss