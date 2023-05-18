China's special envoy arrived in Ukraine and discussed Russia's invasion with Kuleba

China's special envoy arrived in Ukraine and discussed Russia's invasion with Kuleba
/ Wiki Commons
By Dominic Culverwell in London May 18, 2023

China’s special representative visited Ukraine on May 16-17, following the diplomatic discussions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a press statement on May 17.

China has taken a more active role in the Russia-Ukraine war this year, eager to participate in the peace negotiation process, and has sent a special envoy on a European tour. Arriving in Kyiv, Li Hui, the special representative of the Chinese government, discussed the peace process and ways to counter Russian aggression with Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Beijing put forward a 12-point peace plan in February, which was criticised for omitting any mention of Russian troops withdrawing from Ukrainian territory, something Kyiv stressed in its own peace formula. During the meeting with Li, Kuleba emphasised Ukraine’s rejection of any peace proposal that would “involve the loss of its territories or the freezing of the conflict”.

Kuleba elaborated on Ukraine's approach to establishing a stable and fair peace based on respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting the importance of China’s participation in implementing Zelenskiy’s peace plan. He also highlighted the significance of Beijing in guaranteeing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, ensuring nuclear safety and other vital international endeavours.

Both parties agreed to increase dialogue on key issues of the bilateral and international agenda. Li Hui, the former ambassador to Russia, will also visit Russia, Poland, France and Germany to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Following the phone call with Zelenskiy on April 26, President Xi Jinping stated that China wants to “facilitate the peace process and a ceasefire as soon as possible”, claiming Beijing won’t observe the war quietly and won’t “fuel the fire”. He emphasised that China also won’t “take advantage of the crisis to profit.”

Timothy Ash, senior sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, believes that Beijing is only pushing for peace to ensure Putin isn’t ousted from power and replaced by a pro-Western government.

“Xi would love to push a peace deal on Putin and Ukraine, but its only real interest here is saving Putin; it’s not really interested in viewing all this through any Ukrainian prism,” Ash wrote in March.

Related Content

DON: Janet Yellen is relaxed about de-dollarisation, but is her calm justified? The numbers suggest not.

Flurry of investment moves precede milestone China, Central Asia 5+1 summit

Milestone China-Central Asia ‘5+1’ summit pursues new blueprint for relations

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

DON: Janet Yellen is relaxed about de-dollarisation, but is her calm justified? The numbers suggest not.

Flurry of investment moves precede milestone China, Central Asia 5+1 summit

Milestone China-Central Asia ‘5+1’ summit pursues new blueprint for relations

News

Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again

Verdict being seen as a major blow to the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

Ukraine to form fighter jet coalition this year, but F-16 procurement is uncertain

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that a “fighter jet coalition” will be formed this year following pledges from European allies to train Ukrainian pilots, the Kyiv Independent reported on May 17.

Wagner-controlled timber company still supplying wood to EU, report reveals

Wagner PMC-controlled firm Bois Rouge has rebranded itself as Wood International Group (WIG) while continuing its supply of African timber to the European Union (EU) through Cameroon.

CEZ shares plunge after Czech cabinet lowers voting threshold

Legislative change will make it easier for the state to split the power company up and nationalise nuclear division.

Flurry of investment moves precede milestone China, Central Asia 5+1 summit

Beijing woos region at a time when Russia is too distracted by the Ukraine war to focus effectively on its backyard.

Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again
12 hours ago
Ukraine to form fighter jet coalition this year, but F-16 procurement is uncertain
16 hours ago
Wagner-controlled timber company still supplying wood to EU, report reveals
18 hours ago
CEZ shares plunge after Czech cabinet lowers voting threshold
23 hours ago
Flurry of investment moves precede milestone China, Central Asia 5+1 summit
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    6 days ago
  2. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    9 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    5 days ago
  4. TURKISH ELECTIONS: May 14 vote (live blog, as it happened)
    5 days ago
  5. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    1 day ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    6 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    9 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    11 days ago
  5. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss