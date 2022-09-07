Chaos at Bucharest airport as Blue Air flights grounded

Chaos at Bucharest airport as Blue Air flights grounded
Blue Air has suspended flights from Romanian airports between September 6 and September 12.
By bne IntelliNews September 7, 2022

Romanian private low-cost airline Blue Air announced that because its bank accounts were seized by the Ministry of Environment, it will not operate any flight departing from a Romanian airport effective September 6 until September 12.

The announcement, not published officially or efficiently communicated to passengers, created chaos at Bucharest Airport and concerns among passengers expecting either to depart or return home over the next week. 

Flights arriving from abroad were operated as planned on September 6, the company claimed.

Minister of Environment, Tanczos Barna, confirmed on September 6 the seizing of the company's accounts by the Environment Fund (AFM), under his supervision, for a claim of RON28mn and refused to unblock the accounts — a move recommended by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. Barna urged Blue Air to resume flights immediately and reschedule its debts to AFM.

Minister of Transport Sorin Grindeanu announced that the government will allocate RON5mn to the flag carrier Tarom to send aircraft to bring home the Romanians affected by Blue Air's decision.

As passengers tried to find alternative routes, they took to social media to vent their frustration. 

“It seems that I am staying in Madrid! I don't have a return flight now. Tarom fully booked, Blue Air cancelled,” wrote one would-be flier stranded in Madrid on Twitter.  

“Hopefully everything is temporary and they [Blue Air] really come back on 09/12…” tweeted another. 

Another frustrated traveller quipped: “Promotion at BlueAir, for 2 canceled flights you have a canceled flight.”

Blue Air has been under pre-insolvency procedures since July 2020 and is seeking a capital injection from investors.

The company blames its financial problems on the Consumer Protection Agency (ANPC), which, it said, “instigated the buyers to no longer buy Blue Air tickets” thus allegedly generating losses estimated at €5mn — a value that is not far from the RON28mn (€5.6mn) owed by the company to the AFM.

The consumer protection agency recently slapped a €2mn fine on Blue Air for the huge amount of flights cancelled over the past year and its failure to properly compensate its customers.

This prompted a public spat between the head of the ANPC, Horia Constantinescu, and the airline that escalated abruptly in July after the former alleged that the low-cost carrier planned to close down operations and was therefore avoiding reimbursing money to passengers on cancelled flights. Blue Air responded by claiming that ANPC had suggested an “amicable” solution that, it said, looked more like a bribe, 

Notably, Blue Air said that APC’s recent negative comments blocked the discussions held in London with interested investors.

In related news, Ryanair grasped the opportunity and launched a preferential offer to Blue Air customers that book a replacement flight by September 9.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Eastern EU governments under pressure to act on rising living costs

Soaring Central European wages fail to keep pace with inflation

Romania’s retail sales resilient to inflation, up 2.5% y/y in July

News

Belarus increases oil production and plans common oil market with Russia

Amid the EU’s current energy crisis, Belarus and Russia are expanding their energy co-operation and Belarus is even increasing its oil production despite Western sanctions against its oil exports.

Albania cuts diplomatic ties with Iran over cyberattack that downed government sites

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama gave Iranian diplomats 24 hours to leave the country.

S&P cuts Kazakhstan outlook to negative amid fears of Russian hand on oil export tap

Oil accounts for around 15% of Kazakh GDP. Russia has ability to block pipeline via which its neighbour transits 80% of its crude bound for global markets.

Russian diplomat warns of risk of escalation in Transnistria

After EU extended military aid to Moldova, ambassador Vitaly Tryapitsyn talked of risk of "hot scenario" in Moldova's Russia-backed separatist Transnistria region.

Former Nato commander confirms bid for Czech presidency

Petr Pavel would beat billionaire populist Andrej Babis in a run-off, according to opinion polls.

Belarus increases oil production and plans common oil market with Russia
1 hour ago
Albania cuts diplomatic ties with Iran over cyberattack that downed government sites
16 hours ago
S&P cuts Kazakhstan outlook to negative amid fears of Russian hand on oil export tap
1 day ago
Russian diplomat warns of risk of escalation in Transnistria
1 day ago
Former Nato commander confirms bid for Czech presidency
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    6 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Economic war phase 2
    2 days ago
  3. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    21 days ago
  4. The G7 announces an oil cap price sanctions scheme, but will it work?
    3 days ago
  5. How much Azeri gas can head to Europe?
    3 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    27 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    30 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    30 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    21 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss