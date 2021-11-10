Bulgarian software company Melon signs strategic deal with Kosovo’s Frakton

Bulgarian software company Melon signs strategic deal with Kosovo’s Frakton
Krum Hadjigeorgiev, CEO of Melon.
By bne IntelliNews November 10, 2021

Bulgaria-based software development services company Melon announced that it signed a strategic investment deal with its Kosovan peer Frakton as part of its expansion plans in the Southeast Europe region.

“This is a vital step in accelerating Melon’s expansion into the SEE region and a major boost to Frakton’s business operations evolution,” Melon said in a Facebook post on November 8.

The deal was signed on October 28 between the CEOs of the two companies at Frakton’s new offices in Pristina.

“We are very excited to have Frakton join us in our journey and help Melon step up our growth in the region. The Kosovo software ecosystem has been in our focus for more than two years now and we find its community full of like-minded young people. Frakton is the gravity centre we believe is key in helping Melon build our team further and help our partners and clients in their digital transformation initiatives,” Melon’s CEO, Krum Hadjigeorgiev, said in the statement. 

“We have been at a tremendous growing pace, while on a lookout for a partner that shares the same culture and values we do. I believe Melon is the partner that will propel our growth to markets and services we wanted to reach for years. This will lead to achieving our goal of becoming one of the biggest tech companies in Kosovo and also the best workplace for people to be part of,” CEO of Frakton, Celik Nimani, said.

Established in 2003, Melon is a privately-held company with offices in Sofia and Veliko Tarnovo in Bulgaria as well as in North Macedonia’s capital Skopje. 

Frakton is an established player on Kosovo’s software development market with a strong reputation both as an employer and a service provider for major international companies. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

New photos of guns and cash in Bulgarian ex-PM Borissov’s bedroom published days before election

bneGREEN: Paris Accords targets will be missed, World on course to see 2.7C-3.1C increases in temperature by 2100 without drastic reductions

Bulgaria reveals how millions of euros were siphoned off from Hemus motorway construction

Tech

Lithuanian Conservative MP appears in his underwear in virtual meeting

Bronislovas Matelis had dressed only his top half for a call with fellow members of the parliamentary Committee on Governance and Municipalities — as revealed when he stood to take a phone call.

Albania to use satellites and drones to fight drug cultivation

Satellites will also provide information on illegal construction and environmental pollution.

Romanian fintech FLOWX.AI raises $8.5mn to help companies retrofit their IT systems

One of Europe's largest seed rounds this year to help FLOWX.AI expand in Europe and the US to face surging demand from financial industry.

Romanian micro-financing platform Instant Factoring expands in Serbia

Romanian fintech says the potential of the Serbian market, as revealed by the growing amount of outstanding invoices and late payments, is increasing.

Hungary’s Pegasus spyware scandal takes new twist

A senior official from Hungary’s governing party acknowledged that the government had purchased Israeli spyware tool Pegasus, which was allegedly used to target journalists, businesspeople and an opposition politician.

Lithuanian Conservative MP appears in his underwear in virtual meeting
20 hours ago
Albania to use satellites and drones to fight drug cultivation
1 day ago
Romanian fintech FLOWX.AI raises $8.5mn to help companies retrofit their IT systems
1 day ago
Romanian micro-financing platform Instant Factoring expands in Serbia
3 days ago
Hungary’s Pegasus spyware scandal takes new twist
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Heavy rain causes floods and blackouts in Sarajevo
    5 days ago
  2. Poland and Hungary report highest new COVID-19 cases since April
    6 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    19 days ago
  4. Hundreds of Middle Eastern migrants storm Polish border with Belarus in biggest clash yet
    2 days ago
  5. Uzbekistan rising
    6 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    19 days ago
  2. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    27 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    22 days ago
  4. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    20 days ago
  5. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss