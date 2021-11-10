Bulgarian software company Melon signs strategic deal with Kosovo’s Frakton

Bulgaria-based software development services company Melon announced that it signed a strategic investment deal with its Kosovan peer Frakton as part of its expansion plans in the Southeast Europe region.

“This is a vital step in accelerating Melon’s expansion into the SEE region and a major boost to Frakton’s business operations evolution,” Melon said in a Facebook post on November 8.

The deal was signed on October 28 between the CEOs of the two companies at Frakton’s new offices in Pristina.

“We are very excited to have Frakton join us in our journey and help Melon step up our growth in the region. The Kosovo software ecosystem has been in our focus for more than two years now and we find its community full of like-minded young people. Frakton is the gravity centre we believe is key in helping Melon build our team further and help our partners and clients in their digital transformation initiatives,” Melon’s CEO, Krum Hadjigeorgiev, said in the statement.

“We have been at a tremendous growing pace, while on a lookout for a partner that shares the same culture and values we do. I believe Melon is the partner that will propel our growth to markets and services we wanted to reach for years. This will lead to achieving our goal of becoming one of the biggest tech companies in Kosovo and also the best workplace for people to be part of,” CEO of Frakton, Celik Nimani, said.

Established in 2003, Melon is a privately-held company with offices in Sofia and Veliko Tarnovo in Bulgaria as well as in North Macedonia’s capital Skopje.

Frakton is an established player on Kosovo’s software development market with a strong reputation both as an employer and a service provider for major international companies.