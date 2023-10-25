Bulgaria to start building two new reactors at Kozloduy NPP

Bulgaria to start building two new reactors at Kozloduy NPP
Currently, Kozloduy NPP has only two Soviet-era working units.
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia October 25, 2023

Bulgaria’s government decided on October 25 to start work on the construction of two new reactors at Kozloduy nuclear power plant (NPP) that will have a combined capacity of 2,300 MW, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said.

Since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine, Bulgaria has been making significant efforts to become independent from Russia for its energy. At the end of April last year, the country stopped using Russian gas, but it still imports fresh nuclear fuel from Russia and wants to find an alternative. Sofia is also trying to put an end to oil imports from Russia despite having a derogation from the EU-wide ban until the end of 2024.

Currently, Kozloduy NPP has only two Soviet-era working units – five and six. The energy ministry will now start the procedure to pick a contractor for the design, construction and commissioning of unit seven and will also start the procedure to build unit eight.

Construction of the seventh unit should be completed by 2033, and the project will be funded with BGN500mn (€250mn) in addition to previously allocated funding, Denkov said.

The government will start negotiations on new loans with financial institutions for the construction of the two new units.

Unit eight will be completed at a later stage.

Denkov said the new reactors' total capacity of 2,300 MW will significantly exceed the 1,760 MW capacity of the four blocks that were closed as part of Bulgaria’s accession to the EU.

In June, US Westinghouse Electric signed an agreement with Kozloduy NPP’s special project company, Kozloduy NPP-Newbuild, that kicked off the procedure for construction of an AP1000 reactor. Westinghouse will supply the fuel for the new reactor from its plant in Sweden.

Earlier in October, Westinghouse signed agreements with five Bulgarian companies for future cooperation on the construction of new units at the country's Kozloduy NPP and other nuclear facilities in the region using the US corporation's AP1000 technology.

The AP1000 reactor is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and has the smallest footprint per MWe on the market.

As EU countries seek to reduce dependence on Russia in the energy sector, at the end of 2022, the Kozloduy NPP signed contracts with Westinghouse and Framatome on the delivery of fuel for its two operating reactors. This secured independence from Russia, which was until then the sole supplier.

The contracts were signed after the parliament decided that the country must speed up the process of securing an alternative supplier for the power plant, which is currently using fuel delivered by Russian company TVEL.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Bulgaria controversially scraps machine voting ahead of local elections

BALKAN BLOG: Southeast Europe’s young reformers burn bright but fade fast

Major companies seek COP28 deal on quitting fossil fuels

News

Bulgaria controversially scraps machine voting ahead of local elections

Thousands protest in Sofia ahead of local elections after a controversial last-minute decision by the central election body to scrap machine voting.

Turkey accused of bombing critical civilian infrastructure in Syria during October drone blitz

Human Rights Watch says millions enduring water and electricity disruptions as a result of military campaign targeting Kurdish-held territories.

Russia’s CBR hikes key rate to 15% amid stubborn inflation and weak ruble

Central bank makes fourth consecutive rate increase as it warns inflationary pressures have intensified significantly.

The World Bank says Ukraine can attract only $73bn in a “no reforms” scenario

The World Bank has conducted an analysis of Ukraine's capacity to attract private investment, including scenarios with and without reforms, as the nation gets ready to rebuild.

Armenia unveils Crossroads of Peace initiative as Silk Road forum kicks off in Georgia

Plan proposes that Azerbaijan and Turkey reopen their land borders and connect through several routes passing through Armenia.

Bulgaria controversially scraps machine voting ahead of local elections
6 hours ago
Turkey accused of bombing critical civilian infrastructure in Syria during October drone blitz
2 days ago
Russia’s CBR hikes key rate to 15% amid stubborn inflation and weak ruble
2 days ago
The World Bank says Ukraine can attract only $73bn in a “no reforms” scenario
2 days ago
Armenia unveils Crossroads of Peace initiative as Silk Road forum kicks off in Georgia
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    5 days ago
  2. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    6 days ago
  3. Israel warns Iran it will attack Tehran if Hezbollah tries to defend Gaza
    6 days ago
  4. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    6 days ago
  5. Hungary ignores Turkey's ratification of Sweden's Nato accession
    4 days ago
  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    5 days ago
  2. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    16 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    6 days ago
  5. Israel warns Iran it will attack Tehran if Hezbollah tries to defend Gaza
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss