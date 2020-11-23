Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread

By bne IntelliNews November 23, 2020

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on November 23 he has proposed to the government to impose a lockdown in order to slow down the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) as hospitals are struggling to deal with the situation and cannot treat all patients.

The country ranked first in terms of the share of people who have died from coronavirus in Europe and the number of new cases remains high, above 4,000 per day.

To slow down the spread of the virus, Angelov seeks closure of all schools, kindergartens, restaurants and shops, excluding food and grocery stores. Restaurants will be allowed to deliver food. Night clubs, leisure and sports facilities will also be closed, the health minister said at a press conference live broadcasted by Dnevnik news outlet.

Meanwhile, he will also ask the government to extend the extraordinary pandemic situation by four months, until the end of March 2021.

The new measures should be in force as of November 27. Angelov said he was hoping that they will give results within 21 days and that could be partially eased for Christmas.

