Bulgaria to declare state of emergency over coronavirus
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wears a protective mask during a visit to the town of Gabrovo.
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia March 13, 2020

Bulgaria will declare a state of emergency over the spread of the coronavirus after the number of infected people sharply rose to 23.

At an emergency meeting of the crisis centre late on March 12, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that the government will ask the parliament to declare a state of emergency on March 13 that would allow the closure of all schools, kindergartens and universities. 

After declaring a state of emergency, Bulgaria will ban travel to destinations with intense coronavirus spread. The list will be updated according to the situation.

However, the government will not close all borders or halt imports and exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev.

Borissov said at a press conference live broadcasted by news outlet Dnevnik that the state of emergency should also allow the police to find and detain people who are not staying at home despite being put in quarantine. 

The government will also impose fines on those who do not stay under quarantine after being ordered to.

The government plans to close all night clubs, but will leave restaurants open to give people the opportunity to buy cooked food.

The government has estimated that the situation would cost Bulgaria at least BGN3bn (€1.53bn) in lower budget revenue. According to the government’s estimations, the country could go into deeper crisis than the one in 2008.

