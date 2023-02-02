Bulgaria starts construction of gas link with Serbia

Bulgaria starts construction of gas link with Serbia
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (centre) with Bulgaria's Rumen Radev (right) attend the start of construction of the Bulgarian section of the Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Interconnection. / Bulgarian presidency
By bne IntelliNews February 2, 2023

Bulgaria launched on February 1 the construction of the natural gas link with Serbia that should be completed in October, the presidency in Sofia said in a statement. Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev and his Serbian peer Aleksandar Vucic attended the launching ceremony.

The 170-km pipeline between Novi Iskar in Bulgaria and Nis in Serbia should become operational by October 2023 and will help diversify gas supply in the region.

The construction of the Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Interconnection on Serbian territory started in February 2022. On Bulgarian territory, the pipeline is 65 km long.

It will have capacity of up to 1.8bn cubic metres (bcm) a year. with the possibility of reverse flow as well.

“The gas connection with Serbia is a pledge for the future and an expression of the will of our countries not only to develop bilateral relations, but to jointly build a vision of a common European future based on solidarity, mutual trust and support, innovative approaches and new technologies,” Radev said at the ceremony. 

When the pipeline starts operations, Bulgaria will get “expanded access to European markets, and Serbia will gain access to new sources of gas through the Southern Gas Corridor and the liquefied gas terminals in the Aegean Sea, thanks to the recently commissioned interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece, as well as the agreement of our country with Turkey for access to their liquefied gas terminals,” the statement from the Bulgarian presidency added. 

Currently, Serbia receives gas only from Russia, but has already launched talks with Azerbaijan in an attempt to diversify its suppliers.

Vucic also commented on the importance of the interconnection for the two countries and for the region. "Bulgaria is a good and reliable friend, not only in good times, but also in difficult times," Vucic said.

The interconnection is financed by the Connecting Europe Facility, and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simpson stressed its importance for energy security in the region. 

"We are proud that the European Commission is supporting the implementation of this project, which will support energy independence and diversification in the region," Simpson said in a video address. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian gas pipe flow dips to record low in January

Only Hungary and Russia heading for recession in 2023 as Emerging Europe shows its resilience

M&A in Emerging Europe fell by 20% to €32.93bn in 2022

News

RBI's 2022 profits soar to €3.6bn, with Russian operations representing more than half

The Austrian lender, which has become more and more reliant on its Russian business over the years, is still rethinking its presence in the country.

Hawkish Iran helped stop larger Azerbaijani attacks says Armenia

As heavily armed Baku turns screw on Yerevan in ongoing confrontation, Tehran’s position is described as “music to Armenia’s ears”.

Only Hungary and Russia heading for recession in 2023 as Emerging Europe shows its resilience

wiiw believes that most countries of the region have “probably already digested” most of the economic shock caused by the Ukraine war, provided Russia does not escalate the conflict further.

Czech president-elect Pavel calls for in-depth probe of presidential office

Winner of election wants investigation of President Milos Zeman's office, which "conducted extensive activities of its own, often in a grey zone, if not directly beyond the legal boundaries".

Transparency International ranks Hungary as most corrupt EU country

Never has one country slid so far in the ranking in a decade as Viktor Orban's government has according to the anti-corruption watchdog.

RBI's 2022 profits soar to €3.6bn, with Russian operations representing more than half
18 hours ago
Hawkish Iran helped stop larger Azerbaijani attacks says Armenia
18 hours ago
Only Hungary and Russia heading for recession in 2023 as Emerging Europe shows its resilience
1 day ago
Czech president-elect Pavel calls for in-depth probe of presidential office
1 day ago
Transparency International ranks Hungary as most corrupt EU country
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    8 days ago
  2. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    9 days ago
  3. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    10 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    22 days ago
  5. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    8 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    10 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    9 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    22 days ago
  5. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss