Bulgaria’s government on brink of collapse after less than a month in office

Bulgaria’s government is at risk of collapse less than a month after taking office amid tensions between the two political formations that backed it — Gerb-SDS and Change Continues-Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB).

The spat between the political rivals turned partners erupted a few days ago, when Gerb joined forces with two other parties to adopt changes to the anti-corruption law that were not backed by CC-DB.

Previously, the two formations agreed on a joint legislation programme and a government headed by CC-DB’s Nikolai Denkov for the first nine months, to be replaced by Gerb’s Mariya Gabriel for another nine months. However, they did not sign a coalition agreement as CC-DB was reluctant to do so.

On June 22, CC’s co-leader Kiril Petkov accused Boyko Borissov’s Gerb of putting at risk the existence of the government with its actions. In return, Borissov responded that CC-DB cannot expect anything else since there is no coalition agreement.

The following day, CC-DB requested guarantees from Gerb on the sustainable work of the government and threatened that otherwise the cabinet will resign.

Petkov read a declaration from the coalition to the media, inviting Gerb to a meeting on June 24 to formalise the guarantees in a document.

CC-DB wants guarantees that Gerb will stick to the already agreed moves of the two formations, including setting up a joint board to approve any appointments to key public positions, including the heads of state regulators, sticking to the already approved joint legislation programme, a roadmap for the reform of the judiciary and reform of the security services.

CC-DB also demands an agreement on the anti-corruption law changes, changes to the electoral law and a joint position on the referendum on delaying the euro adoption requested by the far-right pro-Russian Vazrazhdane party.

In response, on June 24 Borissov said that Gerb wants a formal coalition agreement with CC-DB.

Petkov has said that, should the two formations reach an agreement on these conditions, it could be considered a coalition agreement, although not specifically formalised in writing as such.

Denkov also called on Gerb and CC-DB to restore the dialogue and agree on future joint work in parliament in order to avoid another snap vote.

Denkov also said that Gerb’s sudden change of behaviour coincided with the dismissal of Ivan Geshev from the post of chief prosecutor and the appointment of Borislav Sarafov as acting prosecutor general.

In May, Geshev and Borissov turned from former allies to fierce opponents. Gerb threatened to initiate Geshev’s removal for abuse of office, after which Geshev requested the lifting of Borissov’s immunity over an investigation related to money laundering.

After taking office, Sarafov said he would revise all requests for lifting of immunity of MPs made by Geshev in the last few weeks. He is also seen as close to Borissov and one of the most influential MPs of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Delyan Peevski.