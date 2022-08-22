Bulgaria’s caretaker government starts talks to resume gas imports from Russia

Bulgaria’s caretaker government starts talks to resume gas imports from Russia
Energy Minister Rossen Hristov says talks with Gazprom are "inevitable" after Sofia failed to secure enough gas from other sources. / bne IntelliNews
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia August 22, 2022

Bulgaria’s caretaker government led by Prime Minister Gulub Donev will start talks with Russian Gazprom with the aim of restarting imports of natural gas, caretaker Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said at a press conference on August 22.

The move comes after the government refused to buy six tankers of liquified natural gas from the US and after a statement made by the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, that should Bulgaria want to resume imports, this can be done.

The government said earlier in August it would turn down the offer for the cheap tankers of LNG as there were no available slots for unloading them.

“It is now inevitable not to negotiate with Gazprom for resumption of gas supplies under this contract. But one should have no illusions that we only need to send an email to our contractors and the supplies will start immediately,” Hristov said at a press conference live broadcasted by Dnevnik news outlet.

Mitrofanova said that the Russian gas can only be paid for in roubles – which the previous government under Kiril Petkov refused to do, as it would have violated the EU sanctions against Russia and would not be beneficial for Bulgaria in financial terms. As a consequence, Gazprom stopped deliveries at the end of April. Bulgaria’s contract with the Russian company expires at the end of this year.

Hristov also accused the previous government of “doing everything possible [to make] the negotiations to be almost impossible”.

“We have strained relations with Russia to the limit. There has never been such thing [in the relations between the two states]. We have expelled all the diplomats. We have stopped all communication, there has been outrageous written communication,” Hristov said.

Petkov’s government expelled 70 Russian diplomats at the end of June. The former prime minister said at the time that most of them had been working for foreign intelligence services and against Bulgaria’s interests.

Hristov also said that the caretaker government will start negotiations with Azerbaijan to increase the import of gas from there. Petkov negotiated the opportunity of doubling the imports from Azerbaijan shortly before the end of his term.

Meanwhile, the government has replaced the management of Bulgargaz, accusing its former managers of also being responsible for the stopping of supplies from Russia. The new management is expected to be willing to negotiate a resumption of supplies with Gazprom.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

What the 2024 US presidential election means for Emerging Europe

Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century

BALKAN BLOG: Southeast Europe’s ties to Russia prove hard to sever

News

4iG and Hungarian state to buy Vodafone’s local unit for €1.8bn

Orban regime continues drive to increase state influence over strategic sectors with deal at pricey nine times Ebitda.

Turkey hosting huge influx of holidaying Russians

While much of Europe debates whether to ban Russian tourists, the Turks have been laying on charter flights from Russia at every turn.

US, EU officials launch diplomatic offensive after failed Serbia-Kosovo meeting in Brussels

EU High Representative Josep Borrell says both sides need to avoid escalation on the ground after Pristina's new rules on ID documents and car number plates raised tensions.

Russia’s FSB "solve" Dugina car bomb murder, blame Ukraine’s security forces

Russia’s FSB announced it has already solved the case of the car bombing at the weekend that killed journalist Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian ideolog Alexander Dugin, accusing the Ukrainian special services of assassinating her.

Russian oil major Lukoil buys Spartak Moscow football club and the Otkritie Bank Arena in Moscow

Russian oil major Lukoil bought the Spartak Moscow football club and the Otkritie Bank Arena in Moscow, the company said in a statement on August 22.

4iG and Hungarian state to buy Vodafone’s local unit for €1.8bn
4 hours ago
Turkey hosting huge influx of holidaying Russians
12 hours ago
US, EU officials launch diplomatic offensive after failed Serbia-Kosovo meeting in Brussels
12 hours ago
Russia’s FSB "solve" Dugina car bomb murder, blame Ukraine’s security forces
14 hours ago
Russian oil major Lukoil buys Spartak Moscow football club and the Otkritie Bank Arena in Moscow
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    5 days ago
  2. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    2 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    15 days ago
  4. Zuzana Caputova sworn in as Slovakia's first female president
    3 years ago
  5. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    11 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    11 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    15 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    14 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    5 days ago
  5. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss