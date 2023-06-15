Budapest-based CleanTech start-up Resysten launches breakthrough anti-pollution coating technology in UK

Budapest-based CleanTech start-up Resysten launches breakthrough anti-pollution coating technology in UK
Resystant's revolutionary photocatalytic coating system proved fully effective against COVID-19. / Resystant
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest June 15, 2023

Budapest-based Resysten Science and Research (Resysten) announced the launch of a new product in the UK capable of absorbing substantial amounts of air polluting gases when applied to the exterior surfaces of buildings, the company announced on June 15. The product’s launch was timed on Clean Air Day.

Clean Air can absorb up to 222mg a day of nitrogen oxides from one sqm of exterior coated surface and the coating can also be applied not just to exterior walls, but also banners, LCD screens, vehicles, restaurant drive-throughs or supermarket car parks, consuming the nitrogen oxides, the company said in a statement sent to bne IntelliNews.

The rollout of the company’s new product was preceded by thorough testing at Queen’s University in Belfast.

"This is a game changer in the fight against air pollution, which costs up to 4,000 lives a year in London alone", said Shajjad Rizvi, global CEO, who was appointed in 2020 to lead the company’s global market expansion.

To launch its new coating technology, Resysten has created a joint venture in the UK with partners Clean Air Global Ltd., who have already won numerous projects in the country and are now lining up multiple requests coming in from across the world. 

Resysten was founded by four individuals in 2014 with a focus on helping healthcare systems deal with hospital-acquired infections, bacteria outbreaks in food processing plants and preventing flu outbreaks via public transport networks.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, the company prioritised extensive testing in 2020 to discover that its revolutionary photocatalytic coating system proved fully effective against COVID-19. The family-owned business' proprietary hygiene coating prevents pathogens from adhering to any surface for up to a full year.

In April, the company inaugurated an R&D lab at an incubator run by the University of Szeged, which was the first investment in the science park the university set up near the ELI Attosecond Light Pulse Source (ELI-ALPS) laser research facility.

Late last year, Columbus Private Equity Fund, established by Magyar Eximbank and Carion Holding to support the international expansion of Hungarian SMEs, invested HUF750mn (€2mn) in the company.

Resysten, present in over 20 countries, has already treated 130,000 sqm of space and more than 900 vehicles.

The company booked HUF30mn in profit on HUF336mn revenue in 2021.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary’s automotive export sales slow in April, aggravating the decline of industry

US blocks delivery of HIMARS to Hungary for delaying Sweden’s Nato membership

Hungarian economic development minister suggests revising central bank’s inflation target upwards

Tech

EIT launches IT hub to boost innovation in North Macedonia

Skopje hub to provide support to local entrepreneurs, innovators and learners.

Mysterious hacker breaches 986 cryptocurrency wallets belonging to Russian special services to aid Ukraine

A mysterious hacker broke into 986 cryptocurrency wallets controlled by the Russian special services to aid Ukraine, the New Voice of Ukraine reported on June 11.

Romanian e-fulfilment provider Helpship taken over by BlackPeak-backed euShipments

euShipments' M&A strategy aimed at strengthening presence in Romania and ensuring faster transit times to other European countries.

Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink expands to Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Seedblink said it is ramping up its European expansion efforts in 2023 following its successful entry into the CEE and Benelux regions in 2022.

Russian internet major Yandex launches driverless taxi in Moscow

Russian internet major Yandex has announced the test mode launch of an unmanned taxi service in one of Moscow's districts, Yasenevo, the company said in a statement cited by RBC business portal.

EIT launches IT hub to boost innovation in North Macedonia
3 days ago
Mysterious hacker breaches 986 cryptocurrency wallets belonging to Russian special services to aid Ukraine
3 days ago
Romanian e-fulfilment provider Helpship taken over by BlackPeak-backed euShipments
3 days ago
Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink expands to Germany, Austria and Switzerland
7 days ago
Russian internet major Yandex launches driverless taxi in Moscow
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    7 days ago
  2. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    7 days ago
  3. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    6 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    10 days ago
  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    22 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    19 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss