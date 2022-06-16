Bucharest stock exchange indices fall in 2022 as international uncertainty takes its toll

Bucharest stock exchange indices fall in 2022 as international uncertainty takes its toll
The performance of the Bucharest Stock Exchange's main BET index over the last six months. / Bucharest Stock Exchange
By bne IntelliNews June 16, 2022

Most of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) indices ended the first five months of 2022 in negative territory, as international uncertainty took its toll on the Romanian market. 

Romania had been recovering from the coronacrisis when Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Like other markets in the region, the country, which shares a border with Ukraine, has been affected by the uncertainty following the outbreak of war. 

According to the BVB’s monthly report for May, the main BET index, comprising the 20 most traded companies listed on the BVB, stood at 12,509 points at the end of May, 4.2% below the level at the end of last year. 

The BET-TR index, which includes dividends from BET companies, ended May at 23,072 points, down by 0.2% from the end of 2021. 

“Last year was a record year for BVB, we had 23 companies that came to the stock exchange, and this year we already have 9 newly listed companies. We also notice a greater representation of the stock market in the daily life of Romanians: almost 90,000 people already make transactions on the stock exchange through an authorised broker,” said BVB President Radu Hanga.

“The Romanian Stock Exchange demonstrates that it has the ability and the strength to contribute to the economic development of Romania, whilst consolidating its status as a solid and efficient financing platform for the state and for private companies and representing an intelligent saving alternative through the degree of diversification it offers to investors.”

Meanwhile, there were more transactions on the exchange in May almost 118,000 or 44.6% more year on year but the size of the transactions was smaller, with the monthly trading value on the share segment down by 2.5% y/y.  The average daily value of transactions in the share segment fell by 11.3%. 

"The investors present on the Bucharest Stock Exchange have adopted a wait-and-see attitude in a rather complicated regional and global context. However, more transactions took place but at a lower trading value, which indicates that there is an expectation to see a series of much clearer signals that validate or not the investment strategy. Those with a long investment horizon benefit from the current context,” said Adrian Tanase, BVB CEO.

In a more positive sign, the number of investors continued to rise, with almost 90,000 Romanian investors trading on the local stock exchange in the first quarter.

Hanga commented that the profile of the exchange is still rising, while Tanase said the exchange has become more interesting for local investors. 

“The stock exchange has become a much more appealing platform for the Romanians’ savings because the offer of companies listed on BVB has become more and more diversified. In addition to financial and energy companies, we see a very good representation of listed companies in the field of technology, but also construction materials or agriculture,” Tanase said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar

Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions

Can tech startups still fundraise successfully in 2022?

Data

Ukrainians expect conflict to intensify – RIWI

Fresh data show that Ukrainians expect the fighting to intensify in the coming weeks. Russian internet users also expect the conflict to worsen, although they don't expect the escalation to be as intense as their Ukrainian peers.

Bulgaria’s inflation hits new record of 15.6% y/y in May

Inflation has been rising for 15 consecutive months but started speeding up recently due to surging energy prices.

Slovak inflation rate hits 22-year high in May

Slovak inflation hit 12.6% in May, up for the sixteenth consecutive month. Monthly growth of consumer prices was 1.6% in May.

North Macedonia’s central bank raises key rate by 0.25 pp for the third time

Three consecutive months of hikes bring the key rate to 2% in a bid to maintain price stability.

Copper prices set to rise as supply lags

Demand for copper is set to increase as the green transition accelerates, but some of the world's biggest copper-producing nations are having supply problems. A Goldman Sachs strategist has warned that the red metal may soon cost $15,000 per tonne.

Ukrainians expect conflict to intensify – RIWI
19 hours ago
Bulgaria’s inflation hits new record of 15.6% y/y in May
2 days ago
Slovak inflation rate hits 22-year high in May
2 days ago
North Macedonia’s central bank raises key rate by 0.25 pp for the third time
2 days ago
Copper prices set to rise as supply lags
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    1 day ago
  2. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    8 days ago
  3. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    5 days ago
  4. Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar
    1 day ago
  5. Russia preparing for second Africa Summit to build closer ties as it pivots away from the West
    6 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    19 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    18 days ago
  3. Turkey’s despair rating score is worse than war-torn Ukraine’s
    1 day ago
  4. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    13 days ago
  5. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss