BREAKING: 65 Ukrainian POWs reportedly killed in Russian plane crash in the Belgorod region

A Russian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane carrying missiles and 65 Ukrainian POWs crashed in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, killing all on board, the Russia's Ministry of Defence reported on January 24.

According to the Ria Novosti news agency, there were a total of nine individuals on board, including six crew members. However, the details surrounding those on board remain unverified and unconfirmed independently, the BBC reports.

Ukraine's general staff, as quoted by the Ukrainska Pravda website, stated that the plane was carrying missiles for Russia's S-300 air defence systems. Notably, there was no initial mention of prisoners of war by the Ukrainian general staff.

Initial reports from some Ukrainian media outlets suggested the possibility that the Il-76 may have been downed by Ukrainian forces. However, these reports were later deleted, and the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov acknowledged an "incident" but provided no further details regarding the crash.

Videos circulating on social media captured the moment the plane went down, followed by an explosion near the village of Yablonovo, located 70km northeast of Belgorod. The incident occurred around 11:00 local time (08:00 GMT).

Ria Novosti reported that the Ukrainian prisoners were "being transported to Belgorod region for exchange," but this information remains unconfirmed.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the Kremlin's awareness of the crash but declined to provide further details at this time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.