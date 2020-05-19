Bosnian unit of ArcelorMittal halts work, cuts 80% of jobs

By bne IntelIiNews May 19, 2020

ArcelorMittal Zenica – the Bosnian unit of ArcelorMittal – has stopped work and sent 80% of its workers at home, Indikator.ba reported on May 19.

The reason for ArcelorMittal’s decision has not been made known officially and attempts by bne IntelliNews to obtain more information were unsuccessful as of the time of publication. 

According to Reuters, the decision was taken as workers of the plant went on strike in solidarity with colleagues furloughed over the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. ArcelorMittal left only its coking unit operating.

In May 2019, ArcelorMittal announced the intention to cut 300 jobs and reduce output by around 30%, aiming to prolong the effective life of the Omarska mine by up to 10 years. It subsequently postponed this plan.

The global steelmaker operates a steel plant in Zenica in the Bosnian Federation where it processes iron ore from its Omarska mines in Prijedor in Republika Srpska. In April 2019, it indicated that might decide to reduce production at the Omarska ore mine and cut the number of employees following the rejection of its bid for another mine in the country.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Bosnia’s foreign trade minister under pressure to resign after attending illegal corona-party

Stasa Kosarac, Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations, was urged to resign after local media published photos of him at a party at local restaurant with ... more

IMF approves €333mn emergency coronavirus aid to Bosnia

The International Monetary Fund on April 21 said it has approved €333mn in emergency assistance to Bosnia & Herzegovina under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to help the country ... more

Bosnia’s Republika Srpska halts all projects with China over coronavirus trade restrictions

Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska has temporarily put on hold all projects with companies from China due to trade difficulties following the coronavirus outbreak. The move was ... more

Most Read

  1. Poland’s public radio cancels pop chart list after song critical of Kaczynski flies to number one
    3 days ago
  2. Russian population is moving west
    2 days ago
  3. OPINION: Why the Russian economy will inevitably become green after the COVID-19 epidemic is over
    2 days ago
  4. Gazprom starts designing $20bn gas pipeline to China
    1 day ago
  5. Bar high to Fed swap line for Turkey but Trump could weigh in says former top central banker
    7 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    27 days ago
  2. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    14 days ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  4. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    1 month ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss