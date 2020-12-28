Bosnia wins procedural step in Tuzla TPP case

Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
LONG READ: Innocent lives wrecked by the Lukashenko maelstrom
VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Russian petrochemical giant Sibur closes $11bn joint venture deal to build Amur Gas Chemical plant with China’s Sinopec
Russian government to sell First Channel TV broadcaster, but will keep golden share
Kirill Shamalov and the $100 Sibur stake
Russia’s retail sales weaken in November to -3.1%, biggest contraction in six months
Ukrainian utility DTEK launches new green strategy
The decline of Ukraine’s industrial output slowed to 0.3% y/y in November
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy is the political disappointment of 2020
Ukraine's November inflation rose to 3.8%
BALKAN BLOG: Women's political representation or real political power?
Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Christmas online shopping and home deliveries thrive in Latvia
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Wizz Air shares start trading on Budapest's BETa Market
Foreign investors eye bargains on distressed Budapest hotel market, but owners won't budge
Hungary's vehicle exports propel industrial output over pre-crisis level
Poland picks location for its Izera e-car plant, says production delayed until 2024
Polish coal mining sector’s loss exceeds €830mn at end-October
Poland and Hungary lift their blockade of EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Bosnia wins procedural step in Tuzla TPP case
Bosnia’s central bank backs reforms required by IMF
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Croatian central bank forecasts 8.9% GDP fall in 2020, 4.9% rise in 2021
Silversmith Capital Partners leads $60mn funding round for Croatia’s Microblink
Croatia’s EIZ forecasts double-dip recession for 2020
Croatian employees suffer EU’s worst decline in income in 2020
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
Romania’s new government led by Florin Citu takes office
Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions
Romania’s industry continues moderate recovery in October
Rio Tinto reports maiden ore reserve at Jadar project in Serbia
DeSUS party leaves Slovenian government in blow to PM Jansa
Slovenia’s central bank forecast 7.6% GDP contraction in 2020, 3.1% growth in 2021
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Turkey’s defence procurement faces “real damage” from US sanctions
Trump seen as hitting Turkey with “softball sanctions” over Russian missiles
ISTANBUL BLOG: One last favour
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Download the pdf version
More...
The government of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Muslim-Croat Federation has won a procedural step in the case filed by the Energy Community secretariat against alleged state aid for the construction of the Tuzla 7 coal-fired power plant, a lawyer involved in the case told bne IntelliNews.
The case concerns a loan guarantee issued by the Federation’s finance ministry in 2017 to enable the entity to borrow €614mn from the Export Import Bank of China to finance the project.
Bosnia’s state aid body concluded in July 2018 that the guarantee does not represent state aid. However, a few months later the Energy Community secretariat received a complaint from two environmental NGOs, who argued that the guarantee was state aid. They pointed out that the proposed guarantee covers 100% of the loan instead of up to 80% and, according to the statement from the NGOs, while there are circumstances under which this is allowed, they considered the relevant conditions are not fulfilled in the case of the Tuzla thermal power plant expansion.
Following the complaint, the Energy Community secretariat raised concerns with the Federation’s parliament, but despite that the guarantee was approved in the spring of 2019.
In March 2019, the Energy Community launched a procedure against Bosnia over the guarantee. Before launching the procedure, it ruled that the Federation had breached its regulations when issuing a guarantee for the loan from China’s Exim Bank.
In January 2020, the Energy Community secretariat sent a reasoned opinion to Bosnia regarding the state aid, and in June it submitted a reasoned request to the Ministerial Council.
However, the Ministerial Council decided on December 9 that the case was pushed forward by the secretariat too quickly and needs to go through the usual procedure, Bogdan Gecic, a lawyer involved in the case on the Federation’s side, told bne IntelliNews.
“The secretariat wanted to push the process five procedural steps faster. The Ministerial Council rejected that and pushed it back to where it should have been,” he said.
Gecic said that his team has found evidence that the Federation did not provide state aid but issued guarantees for the loan needed for the construction of the Tuzla plant under market conditions. This conclusion was drawn by the Copenhagen Economics consultancy company.
According to Gecic, the Energy Community secretariat has also ordered a study on the case, the Oxera Report. He said that the report was not provided to his team prior to the first hearing of the case in early October, which led to a delay until early December.
The Energy Community secretariat declined to comment on Gecic’s statements.
The Energy Community is a multilateral organisation based on a treaty between the European Union and nine non-EU contracting parties in Eastern and Southeast Europe. In the treaty, the contracting parties committed to apply European Union law relevant to the energy sector.
The new unit at Tuzla has provoked numerous objections from environmental activists, coming at a time when countries in the EU — which Bosnia eventually hopes to join — are looking to a post-coal future.
The 450 MW unit is estimated to cost €722mn and was supposed to replace units 3 and 4 that are due to be shut down, updating the facility but keeping its capacity the same. It was agreed to be built, as well as funded, by Chinese companies.
Bosnian state-owned power company EPBiH selected the consortium of China Gezhouba Group and Guandong Electric Power Design back in 2014 to build the new unit after the original frontrunner, Hitachi, pulled out.
The project was supposed to be completed within 56 months and the new unit was to generate 2,740 GWh of electricity and around 390 GWh of thermal energy a year.
The Tuzla power plant expansion is one of numerous coal-fired power plant investments in the Western Balkans — five in Bosnia alone — most funded by Chinese banks, that are either at the planning stage or underway.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO