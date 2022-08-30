Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 16.7% y/y in July

Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 16.7% y/y in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 30, 2022

Consumer prices in Bosnia & Herzegovina increased by 16.7% year on year in July, accelerating from a 15.8% y/y increase in June, the country’s statistics office reported (chart) on August 30.

In monthly terms, the CPI increased 0.7% in July, after moving up 1.4% a month earlier.

Consumer prices in the country increased the most in the following sectors: transport (+34.2% y/y), food and non-alcoholic drinks (+24.7% y/y), housing (+15.4% y/y), restaurants and hotels (+10.8% y/y), furnishing and household equipment (+10.4% y/y) and recreation and culture (+8.7% y/y).

The clothing sector was the only one to post a decline in July, by 4.5% y/y.

In the first seven months of 2022 Bosnia posted annual inflation of 12.2%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Exiled editor warns of fear, loathing and wishful thinking in Turkey ahead of Erdogan fight for survival

Russian population's inflation expectation rose in August to 12% for the next 12 months

Armenia’s trade with Russia raises questions about re-exports

Data

Russian population's inflation expectation rose in August to 12% for the next 12 months

The population’s expectations for inflation rose in August to 12% on average from 10.8% a month earlier in the coming 12 months against the actual rate of 15.1% recorded in July.

North Macedonia’s PPI growth accelerates further to 24.8% y/y in July

Producer prices in utilities went up the most, by an annual 49% in July.

Croatia ramps up power production from fossil fuels

Net electricity production was up 14% y/y in June due to a significant rise in thermal power production, while hydropower generation fell.

Diesel fuel prices in Turkey climbing again

In Istanbul, diesel up 258% y/y and gasoline higher by 173% y/y.

Russian industrial production falls only 0.5 in July, grows in seasonally adjusted terms, inflation continues to ease

Russia’s economy continues to do better than expected with industrial production falling only 0.5% y/y in July as after six months of war business adapts to the new conditions and put in a small gain in seasonally adjusted terms, Rosstat reports.

Russian population's inflation expectation rose in August to 12% for the next 12 months
2 hours ago
North Macedonia’s PPI growth accelerates further to 24.8% y/y in July
2 days ago
Croatia ramps up power production from fossil fuels
6 days ago
Diesel fuel prices in Turkey climbing again
6 days ago
Russian industrial production falls only 0.5 in July, grows in seasonally adjusted terms, inflation continues to ease
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    1 day ago
  2. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    11 days ago
  3. Russia’s buying frenzy continues with mooted sale of Siemens' leasing arm
    7 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    23 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan poised for rare earth boom
    8 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    19 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    23 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    23 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    14 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss