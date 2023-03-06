Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 14.1% y/y in January

Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 14.1% y/y in January
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 6, 2023

Consumer prices in Bosnia & Herzegovina increased by 14.1% year on year in January, slowing down from a 14.8% y/y increase in December, the country’s statistics office reported on March 6 (chart).

This is the fourth month in a row of slowing inflation in Bosnia.

In monthly terms, the CPI increased 0.5% in January, after moving down 0.6% a month earlier.

Consumer prices in the country increased the most in the following sectors: food and beverages (+22% y/y transport (+15.7% y/y) and housing (+15.6% y/y).

The clothing sector was the only one to post a decline in January, by 2.9% y/y.

In 2022 Bosnia posted annual inflation of 14%.

Data

Romania’s retail sales mark robust 5.3% y/y growth in January

Non-food retail sales rose by 9.1% y/y, indicating strong consumer confidence.

Russia’s car sales down 62% y/y in February

Russia’s sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) plummeted by 62.1% y/y to 41,900 in February, the Association of European Businesses said.

Georgian inflation retreated to 8.1% in February

Annual CPI inflation retreated to 8.1% in February from a 9.4% inflation rate the previous month, Galt & Taggart reports.

Turkey posts official February inflation of 55%

Inflation research group ENAG records alternative figure of 127%.

Russian Services PMI turns positive in February

Russian service providers posted an upturn in business activity during February 2023, showing the first increase in output five months and helping to put composite output PMI (services and manufacturing) into positive territory.

