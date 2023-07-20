Borrell warns of global food crisis after Russian missiles destroy 60,000 tonnes of grain in Odesa

Borrell warns of global food crisis after Russian missiles destroy 60,000 tonnes of grain in Odesa
Russia has stepped up its attacks on soft targets such as grain export facilities in Odesa, now that it has conveniently abandoned the Black Sea grain deal. / bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in Kyiv July 20, 2023

Russia's large-scale strikes on Odesa will cause a major global food crisis after 60,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed, the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell stated on July 20.

Russian missiles and drones hit the Odesa Oblast on July 19, destroying infrastructure at the Chornomorsk port including storage facilities. All 60,000 tonnes of grain was destined for China, Ukraine’s largest grain importer, with the attack taking place days after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea grain initiative.

"What we already know is that such actions will create a large, huge food crisis in the world. This grain is not simply stuck in warehouses but destroyed. This means that there will be a shortage of food, a shortage of grain in the world," Borrell said.

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that Russia deliberately targeted infrastructure involved in the grain deal in the Odesa and Zhytomyr regions during an overnight attack.

The President called for further defence around Odesa to protect the crucial ports in a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. He requested additional SAMP-T or Patriot air defence systems to ramp up security.

“Russia, having withdrawn from the agreement, stated that it does not provide security. And this means that they will shell ports, infrastructure and, possibly, ships. This is the risk," Ukraine’s Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said on July 19.

Russia also warned that as of July 20, any vessel travelling to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports will be legitimate targets and assumed to carry military aid for Ukraine. In response, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence said that as of July 21, all vessels heading towards Russian and occupied ports will be subject to the same treatment “with all associated risks”.

"The Russian Federation has once again brutally violated the universal right to free navigation for the whole world and is deliberately undermining food security, condemning millions of people to starvation," the Ministry stated.

Ukraine and its allies have condemned Russia for using food as a weapon, whilst the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has warned of the “devastating consequences” Russia’s decision will have.

Kyiv is eager to continue the grain corridor without Russia’s participation but carriers and insurers remain hesitant. Ukraine has proposed several solutions including an alternative route through the territorial waters of Bulgaria and Romania.

Since its inception in August 2022, the deal has seen the export of nearly 33mn tonnes of agricultural products to 45 countries, with 60% going to Asia and Africa.

