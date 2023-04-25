bneGREEN: ElevenEs opens Europe’s first LFP battery cell factory in Serbia’s Subotica

ElevenEs announced the opening of Europe’s first LFP battery cell factory on April 24. The production site, located in Subotica, Serbia, is dedicated to producing high-quality LFP prismatic cells for various applications, including electric cars, buses, trucks and energy storage systems.

LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery cells are gaining popularity in the industry due to their increased safety, lower cost and sustainability, as they do not use nickel or cobalt. They also have a longer lifespan compared to competing technologies.

Having opened the manufacturing facility, ElevenEs says it plans to expand it into a mega-factory in 2024, producing 500 MWh, focusing on C and D samples.

“The expansion of our R&D centre and opening of our first production facility in Serbia is a huge milestone for ElevenEs and the European battery cell market as a whole. We’re proud of our contribution to reducing the global footprint starting with our battery cells’ local production,” said Nemanja Mikac, ElevenEs CEO, according to the company’s press release.

ElevenEs's roadmap includes opening two gigafactories, Giga-I producing 8 GWh by 2026 and Giga-II producing 40 GWh by the end of 2027, at which point the company will operate at a combined capacity of 48 GWh. This capacity is enough to power 1mn medium-sized electric cars each year.

ElevenEs said it has implemented several initiatives to promote sustainable production, including the use of renewable energy sources such as hydro, wind, and solar power for facility operation. The company plans to source all the necessary active materials from Europe, which will limit the carbon footprint of the LFP battery cells produced.