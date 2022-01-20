#bneGREEN: Czech real estate group CPI issues CEE's first sustainability-linked bonds in real estate

#bneGREEN: Czech real estate group CPI issues CEE's first sustainability-linked bonds in real estate
CPI's Quadro office and residential building in the centre of Prague.
By bne IntelliNews January 20, 2022

The Czech real estate group CPI Property Group (CPIPG), owned by billionaire Radovan Vitek, issued sustainability-linked bonds worth €700mn with an annual coupon of 1.75%, the first real estate company in the CEE region to do so, the company announced in its press release. 

“The group was the first borrower from our region to issue benchmark green bonds in 2019 and has further strengthened our ESG agenda and capital structure through this innovative transaction,” said David Greenbaum, CFO of CPIPG. 

The sustainability-linked bonds – covering wider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues than green bonds – are tied to the company's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to the 2019 baseline. The bonds are subject to a step-up margin of 0.25% in the final two years if the greenhouse gas emissions intensity is not reduced by about 22% by year-end 2027. The maturity date is January 14, 2030.

According to Sustainalytics, independent second party opinion provider, CPIPG`s targets are assessed as “ambitious” with “very strong” key performance indicators, aligned with the Paris Agreement. 

Proceeds from the bonds will be used primarily to fund the full repayment of two bonds, the company stated, CPIPG’s 4.75% notes due March 8, 2023 with about $377mn outstanding, and 2.125% notes due October 4, 2024. with about €239m outstanding. 

In February 2021, Czech-based logistics property developer CTP issued its third green bond with a nominal value of €500mn, a coupon of 0.75% and a six-year maturity, following its debut issuance (€650mn) in September 2020. Its second, €400mn, green bond issue was carried out in November 2020. CTP’s inaugural  green bonds became the largest debut issuance by a CEE real estate company.  

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Georgian Airways files for insolvency, put up for sale

Slovak unemployment rate at 6.76% in December

ISTANBUL BLOG: Erdogan holds rates. Don’t get excited

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Usmanov pushes sustainable copper for cleantech

Future demand for copper will increase greatly as new, greener technologies make use of the metal's unique properties. In an article published by the World Economic Forum, billionaire Alisher Usmanov made the case for increased investment in copper.

bneGREEN: Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change urges EU to keep gas out of green taxonomy

A group of sustainable investors has urged the EU to exclude gas from the new the EU Taxonomy green investment classification system.

bneGREEN: NDCs need to be rapidly improved to get near 1.5°C target

Current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are nowhere near enough to keep global warming within the 1.5°C target

bneGREEN: New Czech government plans to exit coal by 2033

Environmental groups argue new target is still not ambitious enough, and attack government's proposals for building more nuclear power capacity and expanding motorways.

European Environmental Bureau says Slovenian EU presidency failed to make significant progress on green agenda

Despite efforts to reverse biodiversity loss, the Slovenian EU Council presidency achieved little on the green transition and in pushing the zero pollution ambition.

bneGREEN: Usmanov pushes sustainable copper for cleantech
1 day ago
bneGREEN: Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change urges EU to keep gas out of green taxonomy
6 days ago
bneGREEN: NDCs need to be rapidly improved to get near 1.5°C target
9 days ago
bneGREEN: New Czech government plans to exit coal by 2033
9 days ago
European Environmental Bureau says Slovenian EU presidency failed to make significant progress on green agenda
10 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. OUTLOOK: 2022 Uzbekistan
    6 days ago
  2. RIMMER: Turkey - Let nothing astonish you
    3 days ago
  3. Crisis eases in Bosnia as Dodik says Serbs to return to state institutions
    4 days ago
  4. Qualcomm acquires Ukraine-born Augmented Pixels to beef up AR/VR development capacities
    3 days ago
  5. Kazakh officials decline to confirm or deny death of Nursultan Nazarbayev
    4 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    14 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    15 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    11 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    17 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss