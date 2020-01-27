bne IntelliNews OUTLOOKS 2020 -- complete list and long version reports

bne IntelliNews OUTLOOKS 2020 -- complete list and long version reports
A complete list of all bne IntelliNews OUTLOOK 2020, including links to the full reports on key countries
By bne IntelliNews January 27, 2020

In this page find links to all bne IntelliNews OUTLOOK 2020 reports. In addition to the articles already published we release the long versions reports of the key countries that are available in eReader form.

EASTERN EUROPE

Full report: the long version with extensive coverage of the economies of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus in eReader form.

 

Russia:

Website: short version, exerts from the full report.

Ukraine:

Website: short version, exerts from the full report.

Belarus:

Website: short version, exerts from the full report.

 

CENTRAL EUROPE

Full report: the long version that contains complete coverage of all the countries in Central and Southeast Europe in eReader form.

 

Poland:

 

Full report: the long version dedicated to just Poland with more detail.

Website: short version

Czechia:

Website: short version

Hungary:

Website: short version

Slovakia:

Website: short version

Estonia:

Website: short version

Latvia:

Website: short version

Lithuania:

Website: short version

 

SOUTHEAST EUROPE

Full report: the long version that contains complete coverage of all the countries in Central and Southeast Europe in eReader form.

 

Albania:

Website: short version

Bosnia & Herzegovina:

Website: short version

Bulgaria:

Website: short version

Croatia:

Website: short version

Kosovo:

Website: short version

North Macedonia:

Website: short version

Moldova:

Website: short version

Montenegro:

Website: short version

Romania:

Website: short version

Hungary:

Website: short version

Serbia:

Website: short version

Slovenia:

Website: short version

 

CENTRAL ASIA & CAUCUSES

Kazakhstan:

Website: short version

Uzbekistan:

Website: short version

Kyrgyzstan:

Website: short version

Tajikistan:

Website: short version

Turkmenistan:

Website: short version

Mongolia:

Website: short version

Armenia:

Website: short version

Azerbaijan:

Website: short version

Georgia:

Website: short version

Features

Who's who in the new Russian government

On January 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the personnel of the new government of Mikhail Mishustin. There are many new figures, including six new deputy prime ministers and eight ministers that did not work in Dmitry Medvedev’s governme

Analysis: Licence step puts Georgia’s TBC on verge of pioneering move into Uzbekistan’s state-dominated banking industry

Summer could see LSE-listed lender start banking operations in country riding wave of ‘Mirziyoyev’ reforms. Central Asian nation has low but rising penetration of banking products.

INTERVIEW: Ukraine gas tariffs stay low, energy sector outlook improves

After signing off on a new gas transit deal in the last days of last year, Ukrainian authorities backed off their threat to more than triple gas tariffs for domestic producers in an effort to keep the pipeline system from going bankrupt.

East Asian investors ramp up investments in Central and Eastern Europe

China became the top investor in CEE in 2019, leading fellow East Asian investors that accounted for a growing share of M&A in the region. More deals are expected to follow, says a new report from law firm CMS.

OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan

The tectonic plates holding together Azerbaijan’s clanocracy are shifting. Economists say a massive restructuring of the economy is needed to benefit ordinary citizens.

