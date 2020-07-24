Belarus presidential candidate barred from ballot leaves country with his children

Belarus presidential candidate barred from ballot leaves country with his children
ValeryTsepkalo, whose Belarus presidential candidature for August's elections was barred after the central elections committee nullified a large proportion of his supporting signatures.
By bne IntelliNews July 24, 2020

Valery Tsepkalo, a Belarusian presidential candidate barred from running in next month's election by the central elections commission, has left the country with his children, TUT.by reported on July 24, quoting his wife Veronika.

Tsepkalo is currently in Russia and his move was caused by a tip-off from "trusted sources" that Belarusian authorities were planning "to detain him on far-fetched grounds," TUT.by reported.

"Two days ago, prosecutors showed up at the school which our children attend and asked teachers to file some reports," Veronika Tsepkalo was quoted as saying by TUT.by. "As I understand, they've launched a process for depriving me of custody of my children. This was the trigger for our decision to take Valery and the children out of Belarusian territory, as we see a real threat and danger."

Tsepkalo, a former ambassador to the United States and founder of a successful high-tech park in Belarus' capital, Minsk, was excluded from the ballot after a large proportion of signatures supporting his presidential bid were nullified.

His wife has stressed that she's staying in Belarus to work in the campaign of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was registered as candidate.

Last week, the campaigns of Tikhanovskaya, Tsepkalo and Viktor Babariko, a candidate barred from the ballot and imprisoned, joined forces to compete against incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, who has run Belarus since 1994.

Lukashenko accuses foreign media of inciting public unrest

Risk analysis identifies Turkey, Iran and Russia among 37 nations likely to face mass ‘post-Covid’ protests

Belarus opposition presidential candidate makes bold statements in first TV address

News

Russia denies interfering in North Macedonia’s July 15 general election

Election marred by hacker attacks and leaked recordings of conversations among top politicians. Foreign ministry spokesperson says speculation about Russian influence are “absurd” and accuses West of hypocrisy.

Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures

There are now more than 5,000 active cases of coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic started.

Anti-Kremlin protests grow in Russian Far East

Tens of thousands have demanded the release of Khabarovsk governor Sergei Furgal, arrested this month on murder charges. The appointment of an interim governor has failed to prevent protests from entering their third week.

Ukraine's parliament approves investment nanny bill

Ukraine’s parliament has approved the “investment nanny” bill, which offers state assistance and oversight to large investment projects, including a 15-year state guarantee on foreign investments.

Ukraine places 2033 eurobonds for $2bn at 7.253%

Ukraine returns to the international market after pulling a Eurobond issue at the beginning of this month following the resignation of central bank governor Yakiv Smolii.

