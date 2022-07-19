Belarus defaults on its Eurobond payments

Belarus defaults on its Eurobond payments
Belarus is in default on its Eurobond payments. / https://globalhappenings.com/
By bne IntelliNews July 19, 2022

Belarus has since spring this year announced that it was intending to pay its foreign debt obligations in its national currency; however, only last week was such a payment registered as Belarus made its Eurobond payment in Belarusian rubles.

On July 7, Fitch Ratings announced that it would downgrade Belarus’ long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (LTFC IDR) from CCC to RD (restricted default) if Belarus did not manage to make its next Eurobond payments under the original terms, i.e. in US dollars.

On July 18, Fitch Ratings downgraded Belarus’ LTFC IDR to RD; however, the LTFC IDR could be upgraded if Fitch judges that Belarus has normalised relations with international creditors through commercial debt restructuring or resumption of payments under the original terms.

Additionally, Fitch has withdrawn its ratings sand analyses for the three Belarusian insurance companies, “Belarusian National Reinsurance Organisation”, “Belgosstrakh” and “Export-Import Insurance Company”, citing insufficient information about the companies as the reason.

While Moody’s also agreed that Belarus’ inability to meet the Eurobond payments in US dollars by July 14 constituted a default, it left its rating at CCC. S&P Global Ratings said on July 15 that while it would keep Belarus on a negative credit watch (CC), it understood that the Belarusian authorities are seeking ways to pay the bonds in US dollars.

In a response to Moody’s decision to declare Belarus in default, Belarusian state media published an article with statements from Belarus’ Finance Ministry, which was notably upset with the decision.

Belarus’ Finance Ministry emphasised that it considers the “right of Eurobond holders to get payments” to be key, and that it’s currently working on making the payments in US dollars as stipulated by a decree from the country’s government as well as from a resolution by the Belarusian National Bank.

Nevertheless, the Finance Ministry noted that meeting the payments in US dollars was hard due to the rapidly changing foreign political conditions, as well as the increasing sanctions pressure.

Belarus’ problem is thus not that it doesn’t have the money, but rather that it can’t pay its debt in US dollars due to sanctions. The next months of this year will be key to see whether its Finance Ministry manages to solve the issue, otherwise more companies will choose to downgrade Belarus’ credit rating to default.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

UN agency accuses senior Belarusian officials of lying about the bomb threat against Ryanair Flight FR4978

DATACRUNCH: Stagflation visualisation

Belarus’ IT sector Part II – War and Peace with the IT sphere

News

Ukraine and Russia to sign breakthrough grain export deal

Ukraine and Russia are set to sign their first deal since the outbreak of war. The agreement will allow around 22 million tonnes of agricultural produce to be safely exported from Black Sea ports, easing fears of a global food crisis.

Central Asia leaders' meeting fizzles as Tajiks, Turkmens refuse to sign treaty

The gathering had been intended to create regional solidarity in the face of overbearing pressure from China, Russia.

ECB makes first rate hike in 11 years to contain inflation

Rate hike made in response to accelerating inflation after consumer prices in the Eurozone grew by 8.6% y/y in June.

Hungarian foreign minister in Moscow to secure additional gas deliveries

Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow with a government mandate to buy an additional 700mcm of gas from Russia in addition to the 4.5bcm under a long-term agreement with Gazprom.

Gold embargo, Sber ban on EU seventh sanction package

The 27 EU ambassadors have approved the seventh package of sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, including boycotting Russian largest lender Sber (Sberbank), a gold embargo and sanctions against another 50 individuals and entities.

Ukraine and Russia to sign breakthrough grain export deal
3 hours ago
Central Asia leaders' meeting fizzles as Tajiks, Turkmens refuse to sign treaty
9 hours ago
ECB makes first rate hike in 11 years to contain inflation
10 hours ago
Hungarian foreign minister in Moscow to secure additional gas deliveries
10 hours ago
Gold embargo, Sber ban on EU seventh sanction package
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules
    8 days ago
  2. bneGREEN: Iran records one of the hottest days on Earth ever
    29 days ago
  3. Kremlin reminds Nur-Sultan who’s boss over Kazakh oil exports
    2 days ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Stagflation visualisation
    4 days ago
  5. Tourists stay away from Montenegro as prices rival Cote d’Azur
    2 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    26 days ago
  2. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    22 days ago
  3. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    21 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    10 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss