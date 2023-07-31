Banana crates from Ecuador now ‘usual suspect’ for Turkey's cocaine police

Banana crates from Ecuador now ‘usual suspect’ for Turkey's cocaine police
"Exhibit Q503, Your Honour." / Sandra Fauconnier, cc-by-sa 1.0
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade July 31, 2023

Turkish drug squad police officers have seized 11 kilograms of cocaine found in banana containers shipped from Ecuador to Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

The find was made at Turkey's Mersin Port, the provincial directorate of security in Mersin said on July 26. It was not the first such find announced this year. In April, the directorate said that its forces seized 98kg of cocaine in banana crates. On that occasion also, the drugs were said to have come from Ecuador.

In January, the directorate said that its officers found 45kg of cocaine in potato containers. This time the shipment was from Egypt.

Turkey regularly seizes cocaine at Mersin port in banana containers shipped from Ecuador.

Separately, Italian police said on July 21 that they seized five tonnes of cocaine in a ship destined for Turkey.

Analysts assessing the drug trade roughly apply a one-to-10 rule to estimate the actual drug flow based on seizures, with the great majority of drugs making it through to illicit markets. Banana shipments are seen as "a usual suspect" in the cocaine trade. Cheese shipments are also popular with cocaine dispatchers.

Ecuador annually exports around 3mn tonnes of bananas.

Turkish port operator Yilport Holding, a unit of Yildirim Group Holding, bought 50-year port concession rights at Puerto Bolivar in 2016.

According to the Global Report on Cocaine 2023 issued by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Turkey seized a record three tonnes of cocaine in 2021. UNODC’s conclusion is that Turkey’s role as a cocaine transit country has grown hugely in the past 10 years.

Turkey’s drug-running underground has evolved quickly in recent years. Turkish criminal networks involved in the cocaine trade between the Middle East and Latin America lately merged with fentanyl traffickers, according to an April report published by Homeland Security Today.

The article takes a look at Turkey’s history of drug trafficking, including its role as a bridge between source and destination countries for heroin in the 1970s and 1980s.

Politicians, bureaucrats and criminal groups in Turkey are involved in the cocaine trade, which has flourished under the Erdogan administration’s authoritarian regime, the report suggests. Anti-drug trafficking teams in Turkey were almost entirely purged after corruption scandals in 2013 and a coup attempt in 2016. That is thought to have helped drug trafficking to boom in the country.

A recent seizure of 480 barrels of fentanyl in Guatemala, found in containers of a Turkish-flagged vessel, is said to have highlighted Turkey’s involvement in drug trafficking.

There are reportedly indications that Turkey’s Grey Wolves, a far-right paramilitary organisation affiliated with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the junior partner in Turkey’s ruling coalition, may be involved in cocaine trafficking with links to the Sinaloa Cartel in Latin America.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

News

Romanian route for Ukrainian grain under increasing pressure

Constanta Port is already preparing to handle more Ukrainian grain, but the investments made so far in expanding the port’s capacity might not be sufficient.

Poland sends more troops to Belarusian border

Poland announced it will immediately dispatch additional troops to the Belarusian border after two military helicopters violated the country’s airspace.

Iran’s IRGC naval wargame kicks off near disputed Persian Gulf islands

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-N) naval forces are conducting exercises near three disputed islands in the Persian Gulf under the wargame title “Shahid (Martyr) Eshaq Dara.”

South Africa's NECSA agrees to cooperate with Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL

TVEL provides consumed nuclear fuel for Russian and international nuclear power plants (NPPs). One of every six nuclear reactors in the world operates on fuel manufactured by the ROSATOM unit.

Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project

A $13bn project to build a gas pipeline connecting giant gas fields in Nigeria to Europe is threatened by the recent coup d'état in Niger.

Romanian route for Ukrainian grain under increasing pressure
6 hours ago
Poland sends more troops to Belarusian border
15 hours ago
Iran’s IRGC naval wargame kicks off near disputed Persian Gulf islands
23 hours ago
South Africa's NECSA agrees to cooperate with Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL
1 day ago
Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    6 days ago
  2. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    2 days ago
  3. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    6 days ago
  4. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    3 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    5 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    17 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    8 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss