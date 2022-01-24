Baltics to send weapons to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion rise

Baltics to send weapons to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion rise
The three Baltic states received clearance for the weapons transfers such as the Javelin anti-tank missile earlier this week from the United States.
By bne IntelliNews January 24, 2022

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have announced they will provide anti-armour and antiaircraft missiles to Ukraine to help the country in the event of a possible Russian invasion, reported Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The three Baltic states and Nato members announced the plan in a joint statement on January 21.

"In light of Russia's increase in military pressure in and around Ukraine, the Baltic States have decided to answer Ukrainian needs and to provide additional defence-related assistance," the statement said. This aid will further enhance Ukraine's capability to defend its territory and population in case of possible Russian aggression."

Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the situation, has reported that the three Baltic states received clearance for the weapons transfer earlier this week from the United States.

Estonia will send Javelin anti-armour missiles, while Latvia and Lithuania will send Stinger antiaircraft missiles.

The move comes during increased tension between Russia and Nato. The United States and Nato have warned that Russia's massing of more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders is a possible prelude to an invasion.

Moscow, which has denied it seeks to invade Ukraine as it did in 2014, has demanded guarantees that Nato will not allow former Soviet states such as Ukraine to enter the Western military alliance.

Washington and Nato have conducted talks with Russia, but the diplomatic efforts have thus far failed to thaw tensions.

 

News

Belarusian hacktivists’ cyberattack on railway system to disrupt movement of Russian troops

The Belarusian Cyber-Partisans have targeted the state-owned Belarusian Railway, encrypting servers, databases and workstations in response to the presence of Russian troops in the country, the hacktivists announced via Twitter on January 24.

Croatian president clashes with government over Russia-Ukraine standoff

Ministers refute President Zoran Milanovic’s claim that troops will be withdrawn in case of an escalation of the conflict.

Explosion at Albanian Football Federation head’s home after voting scandal

FShF head Armand Duka is in a very public conflict with Tirana mayor Erion Veliaj, who has made accusations of corruption and pledged to "control football" in a secret recording.

Slovak parliament likely to approve defence agreement with the US

President adds statement to DCA to reassure MPs but opposition still demands referral to Constitutional Court.

Westinghouse corrals Polish companies to work on nuclear power plant

Westinghouse is one of three companies looking to build four to six reactors by the mid-2040s in order to reduce the carbon intensity of electricity generation.

