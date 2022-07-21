Azerbaijan starts post-war resettlement in Karabakh

Azerbaijan starts post-war resettlement in Karabakh
"Smart village" or "digital prison"? / Government handout.
By Heydar Isayev for Eurasianet July 21, 2022

Azerbaijan has begun to resettle people displaced by war more than 30 years ago. The government is calling it the “Big Return.” 

On July 19, police accompanied 10 families (58 people) back to Aghali village in Zangilan, one of the districts in Karabakh that Azerbaijan lost to Armenian forces in the first war between the two sides in the early 1990s and regained in 2020. Overall, 41 families (about 200 people) are to be resettled in the village this week, Trend reported.

The 10 displaced families, all originally from Aghali, had been living in government housing near Baku. State television AzTV reported that the first returnees were chosen from among those “living in the most difficult conditions,” and that the allocation of houses was decided by lottery. The former internally displaced persons (IDPs) will continue to receive some state support for three years. 

As with most positive news in Azerbaijan, officials found a way to credit the president. Ilham Aliyev’s special representative in Zangilan, Vahid Hajiyev, told reporters that the whole relocation process is “under the president’s direct watch.” 

More than 600,000 IDPs were scattered around Azerbaijan in the early 1990s. After the 2020 war – in which Azerbaijan retook more than 8,000 square kilometres of territory in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, about 75% of the land it had lost to Armenian forces in the first war in the 1990s – many began agitating to return to their former homes post-haste. But it is unclear how many still want to return; a generation has been raised having never seen their ancestral homeland. And can Baku afford to resettle everyone who wants to return? 

The timeline for resettlement slipped several times amid reports of labour disputes among construction workers.

The government designated Aghali as the first site for its much-touted “smart villages” concept, a showcase development that seeks to use digital connectivity, automation, and renewable energy to build thriving rural communities. Hajiyev also said that the residents who will settle in Aghali “will be provided with high-quality houses equipped with smart technologies.” 

Government critics believe these devices will allow authorities to monitor and maintain a tight grip on the village. 

Ilgar Mammadov, chairman of the semi-opposition Republican Alternative Party, said during a visit to Aghali last month that local officials told him facial-recognition cameras will monitor the entrance of the village. He called Aghali “a test of a new totalitarianism” and “a digital prison,” dismissing the government’s efforts to celebrate the “Big Return.” 

Heydar Isayev is a journalist from Baku.

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

 

Ukraine and Russia to sign breakthrough grain export deal

Ukraine and Russia are set to sign their first deal since the outbreak of war. The agreement will allow around 22 million tonnes of agricultural produce to be safely exported from Black Sea ports, easing fears of a global food crisis.

Central Asia leaders' meeting fizzles as Tajiks, Turkmens refuse to sign treaty

The gathering had been intended to create regional solidarity in the face of overbearing pressure from China, Russia.

ECB makes first rate hike in 11 years to contain inflation

Rate hike made in response to accelerating inflation after consumer prices in the Eurozone grew by 8.6% y/y in June.

Hungarian foreign minister in Moscow to secure additional gas deliveries

Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow with a government mandate to buy an additional 700mcm of gas from Russia in addition to the 4.5bcm under a long-term agreement with Gazprom.

Gold embargo, Sber ban on EU seventh sanction package

The 27 EU ambassadors have approved the seventh package of sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, including boycotting Russian largest lender Sber (Sberbank), a gold embargo and sanctions against another 50 individuals and entities.

Reports

Dismiss