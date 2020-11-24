Azerbaijan starts construction of 100km highway linking to liberated Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan starts construction of 100km highway linking to liberated Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh
The mountain fortress city of Shusha.
By bne IntelIiNews November 24, 2020

Azerbaijan has started the construction of a four-lane bypass to the mountain fortress city of Shusha, liberated from ethnic Armenians during the recently concluded six-week Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, APA reported on November 24.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the road reportedly occurred in the presence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First-Vice President and First Lady Merhiban Aliyeva as they toured areas captured during the short war.

The Ahmadbeyli to Shusha (known to Armenians as Shushi) highway will take a route via Fuzuli. It is to stretch 101.5 kilometres while its road width will be 37.3 metres, the news report said. According to Azernews, the road will link up with the Baku-Shirvan-Saatly-Horadiz route and will act as the major artery for the reconstruction of towns and villages.

The road will traverse settlements disconnected from Azerbaijan for three decades while they were under the control of ethnic Armenians.

Azerbaijan may bring in foreign companies to speed up the construction of the highway.

