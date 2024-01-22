Azerbaijan's revolutionary ASAN public services

In 2012, Azerbaijan completely overhauled its public services and revolutionised its delivery with the founding of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SAPSSI) and its ASAN service centres.

The service simplified and optimized the citizen service processes. SAPSSI, established by the personal initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, turned into a bona fide revolution in the field of public services.

A one-stop-shop model, ASAN service has given citizens the comfort of accessing nearly all types of public services offered in a single venue.

“In fact, the introduction of this system has been a kind of a revolution in the field of public services and public relations. This in itself is a great progress and a great innovation,” Aliyev said in a recent comment. “However, the impact of ASAN service consists not only in that. It is not limited to the services provided in the centres. ASAN brought innovation to the relationship between citizens and government officials in general. It has given us even more strength to fight corruption. It has demonstrated that it is possible to fight corruption and win. This is the essence and meaning of ASAN service.”

The ASAN network in Azerbaijan

ASAN service provides citizens with a wide array of different public services, ranging from marriage to death registration, all in one place, rather than visit each public institution separately.

SAPSSI is central executive power in charge of overseeing operations of ASAN service and coordinating the activities of the employees of central or local executive authorities, budget organizations, and state-owned enterprises, including public legal entities operating at the centres.

The centres focus on enhancing the management system in providing public services. At present, there are 26 ASAN service centres operating throughout the country, each offering about 400 public services provided by 15 public and 30 private institutions, working in a public-private partnership (PPP). To date, ASAN service centres have received nearly 70mn applications.

The new system has been well received by the public; surveys reveal that the satisfaction rate among citizens with ASAN service centres stands at 99.8%.

In addition to physical centres, SAPSSI has also devised a mobile version that involves a fleet of 10 buses and a train, all equipped with the necessary technology to bring public services to citizens in the rural zones, far from the existing ASAN service centres. Since 2013, around 3mn citizens have received services delivered in a mobile format.

ASAN service is presently being set up in the newly liberated territories. The construction of a centre in Shusha is close to completion and should begin operations shortly, according to the authorities. There are also plans to build facilities for ASAN service centres in Aghdam, Jabrayil, and other regions of Karabakh and East Zangezur. Currently, ASAN service is also available in a mobile format for residents returning to their lands in Zangilan and Lachin.

International Recognition

One of the key goals in setting up ASAN service was the eradication of corruption and bureaucratic red tape in public service provision.

Since ASAN service was founded in 2012, SAPSSI concluded over 20 memoranda of understanding (MoU) with various countries and leading international institutions to promote cooperation, including with institutions from Italy, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Montenegro, Estonia, Korea, Indonesia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Uganda, as well as with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, the Islamic Development Bank, and the UCLG Africa.

The purpose is to facilitate productive experience sharing, while allowing the parties to explore the Azerbaijani ASAN service experience in greater detail. As a result, a number of countries have officially replicated the model domestically. ASAN service was also honoured with the 2015 United Nations Public Service Award in recognition of its excellence in public service delivery. Similarly, in 2019, SAPSSI received the UN Special Award for advancing public service delivery through digital transformation.

Amid numerous international awards, ASAN service was recognized as the “Best Government Service in the World” in February 2023 during the tenth World Government Summit held in Dubai.

SAPSSI is now focused becoming a global promoter of best practices and in June 2022, SAPSSI launched the “United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) - ASAN – AMPCC International Award” in collaboration with the UCLG Africa and the Moroccan Association of Mayors. The goal is to recognize and reward commendable practices demonstrated by local governments in Africa, which effectively contribute to addressing pressing challenges in public service.

Recognizing the value of stimulating international cooperation in this area, SAPSSI and the representatives of Turkey, the UAE, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Morocco, Montenegro, and Uganda established the “ASAN International Association for Public Service Delivery Entities.” The signing ceremony took place in June of 2019 during the UN Public Service Forum that was held in Baku. To this day, the Association serves as a platform for participating countries to actively collaborate and engage in discussions on the latest trends in the field of public service.

Going further, on March 22, 2018, and April 3, 2023, during the 37 and 52 sessions of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, resolutions titled “Promoting Human Rights and Sustainable Development Goals through Transparent, Accountable, and Efficient Delivery of Public Services” prepared at the initiative of Azerbaijan, were unanimously adopted. The resolutions strive to promote the principle of “transparent, accountable, and efficient delivery of public services” within the UN system, referring to the Azerbaijani experience of ASAN service.

Breaking Stereotypes

ASAN service places particular importance on accessibility, transparency, and accountability in delivering public services. This extends to promoting social responsibility and introducing innovation into day-to-day tasks at ASAN service. Though not an Azerbaijani invention, the one-stop-shop has streamlined the processes of public service delivery, thus effectively reducing both costs and time, as well as conflicts of interest among the institutions providing services at the centres.

The success of the president’s initiative has transformed the perception of public institutions in Azerbaijan, by merging an innovative approach to public services with modern technology to signify a new era in the relationship between citizens and the government. Further development of the service has been added to the 2030 Agenda and the objectives of Sustainable Development.